In the spirit of Halloween and tricks or treats, below are three common “myths or facts?” related to marriage. See which you think are myths, and which are facts.
FIGHTING IS BAD: In order to keep love alive, people often try to avoid fighting in their relationship. This seems to make sense. After all, who hasn’t had a night ruined by a bad fight?
Over time, however, unresolved issues can build up and cause even more damage than the original fight would have caused. Caught in a dilemma, good-hearted couples don’t know what to do: bring it up tonight and potentially ruin the evening, or keep it inside and let it bother you for years?
From happy couples we learn that there is no correlation between how often couples fight and if they divorce. Some couples naturally fight a lot, others naturally fight very little, yet both can be blissfully happy.
What matters most is not how often couples fight, but how they fight. Couples who learn the rules of “Fair Fighting” do better at keeping fights respectful and civil and even if they fight a lot, they use these disagreements to build, not destroy, each other and their relationship. So fight if you will, just do it right.
COMMON INTERESTS KEEP LOVE ALIVE: It sure is fun to do things we love with those we love, and it can go a long way in keeping love alive. But only if we do it correctly.
Turns out that it’s not the common interest that keeps love alive, but how we act around each other while we are engaged in any interest, common or not.
If my wife and I both enjoy the common interest of bowling, yet I am critical of her skills and insult her while we bowl together, our common interest has done more damage than good. However, if she enjoys crocheting and I do not, but I admire, respect, and even complement her for the things she makes, we have built our relationship stronger, even though we have different interests.
So don’t worry about the interests you have, but how you interact around those interests to help keep love alive.
HAPPY COUPLES ARE BEST FRIENDS: If a man’s best friend is the dog and diamonds are still a girl’s best friend, it may be time to head to couples’ therapy. While each spouse may have multiple friends, including the dog and diamonds, happy couples consider each other to be their best friend.
While a couple can master the art of fair fighting, and still respect each other if they have dissimilar interests, if they’re not best friends they’re missing out on the greatest benefit of a happy couple relationship.
Who doesn’t love to hang around their best friend? And even doing miserable tasks becomes more fun when you do it with a friend! Harnessing the power of friendship to benefit their relationship in good times and bad, happy couples put a lot of work into keeping their friendship strong.
Recognizing the importance of a strong friendship, couples therapy has even changed over the years to emphasize building the friendship just as much, if not more, than the rules of fair fighting. We all know we treat our friends better than our enemies, so if you want to improve your fighting than improve your friendship, and the fighting automatically improves.
So whatever tricks or treats you choose to engage in this Halloween, remember to keep straight the myths and truths of keepin’ love alive. As you do, you’ll find the task of keepin’ love alive a lot less scary than the goblins soon to be knocking at your door.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.