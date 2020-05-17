“If you can’t change the situation, change how you see the situation” has to be one of the most valuable ideas in life, and was even echoed by Dr. Suess, who stated “Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”
With many changes in our area, and our world, related to COVID-19, the need to change how we look at the situation seems a key to happiness. We’ve all experienced loss and are missing out on many of the “normals” we used to enjoy. And this summer we are sure to experience even more loss of what we’ve always enjoyed during the summer months.
And since many of those changes won’t be changed back, we have a decision to make: do we want to focus on the positive anyway, or focus on the negative and make the situation even worse?
It has been wisely said that in any situation both good and bad simultaneously exist, and that it is our choice to decide which one we see.
“What you see depends on what you look for” is as true a statement as any.
In some relationships this seems to be the recipe for disaster. In many others, it’s the key to success.
It seems that no matter what relationship we’re involved in, if we want to see the bad, we simply have to look for it. And, in the reverse, if we want to see the good, we simply have to look for it.
It seems that’s the big difference between optimistic people and pessimistic people: one group sees the glass half full, one sees it half empty. One sees it partly cloudy, one sees it mostly sunny. The truth is that both are correct. But the difference in what you choose to see can make a huge difference in how you react.
For example, studies show that if someone is told there’s a 60 % chance of sunny skies they’re less likely to take an umbrella then if they’re told there’s a 40% chance of rain. In both cases the chance of rain remains the same, but it’s how the information was presented influenced their reaction.
People who like change more than others also seem to have the skill. Instead of focusing on the potential loss change could bring, they focus on the potential gains. Doing so gives them the ability to adapt to change better.
So as we proceed in life, and as we proceed in our relationships, let’s choose to see the positive. In any situation let’s choose to see the good.
And while that may not make the situation any better, at least this positive perspective will help us feel better about the situation. And sometimes that’s all we need.
So as you look out the window today, see the sun and not the clouds. When it rains be thankful for the free water for your lawn. And next time you get a flat tire, be thankful it’s only flat on the bottom.
And next time your spouse gets mad, be thankful they care enough to get mad. And next time your spouse makes a mess when they do the dishes, just be thankful they did the dishes.
And when you feel upset that the movie theater is closed and you can’t go to your favorite restaurant, just be thankful that we have those amenities at all. In some places they would love to have a closed pool rather than no pool at all!
Life, and marriage, is so much about perspective, and much less about what we have or don’t have. In the words of Holocaust survivor Vicktor Frankl, “The last of one’s freedoms is to choose one’s attitude in any given circumstance.”
So come what may in these upcoming days, let’s choose to see the positive. It goes a long way in life and in keepin’ love alive.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He’s in private practice in Scottsbluff and can be reached at 308-635-2800 or at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.