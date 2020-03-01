As you know, we are a want-it-now society. And for many things, we get it now, even if we should really wait. Self-discipline seems to have given way to self-indulgence.
But while there’s many negatives to this get-it-now approach (like how much debt we are in) let’s focus on the benefit: you get it now! You can enjoy that vacation now. Drive that new car now. Live in that big house now. You can even eat out and enjoy your meal now instead of waiting to cook it at home.
In business there is certainly competition to be the one who can deliver the product first. Whether it’s how fast your pizza gets there or how fast your internet downloads, speed pays off. And who doesn’t love Amazon Prime with free two day shipping?!
Even if we believe the want-and-get-it-now approach isn’t good for us, and this article is already making you cringe, let’s be honest: that approach is not going away. Even with its risks, most of us would not go back to dial up internet or be happy if all the fast food restaurants closed. We’ve come to enjoy the benefits of this instant gratification approach.
So if we want-and-get-it-now in so many areas of life, why do we put off being happy in our couple relationships? Research shows that couples will wait an average of six years from the onset of serious problems before seeking therapy.
Six years! Many marriages don’t even last that long after they start having problems. And if they do, that’s over 2,000 miserable days they’ve endured and a much deeper hole to try and dig out of.
But other couples are fighting the trend. Much like the rest of life, they’re not ok waiting anymore. Even this year I’ve had couples start therapy who are already reporting progress. No longer will these couples wait to be happy.
Certainly this doesn’t mean that every couple needs to start therapy tomorrow. More commonly, we need to start doing the basics again and quit putting those off until the tomorrow that never comes.
This month my wife and I have been on two dates. Both of them were during the week instead of the weekend. Neither of them were convenient. But we made it a priority and we made arrangements and we had a good time. And we’re a happier couple because of it.
This week and even today you will have chances to become a happier couple. Maybe that means catching up after a busy week or watching some shows you recorded long ago. Or doing the dishes together or finishing that old project that never got done.
But you’ll also have the chance to put off that happiness. To delay, for one more week, the happiness you once had. And then one week will grow to two, and two to four, and before you know it, you’ll feel more like roommates that friends. And you will live what research calls empty love.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can have happiness, and you can start having it today. Start doing those basics again. Start saying “I love you” and “How was your day?” and really listening.
Yes, life is busy. But life is really about priorities, and when you want to keep love alive until death do you part, you can’t wait until tomorrow to do what needs to be done today.
Furthermore, why wait to be a happy couple again? Get back to the basics, have some fun, and be happy today. You won’t have happiness tomorrow if you don’t take action today.
And if you need some help, let me know. I’d be honored to help you make 2020 your best year ever.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
