As we wrap up December and prepare for Christmas, this month’s articles, focusing specifically on skills to manage your differences, also come to an end. Before they do, however, may I share a final thought about managing your differences?
Learn to accept that differences exist. There was a compatibility model a few years back used by a dating site that tried to pair similar people in hopes of removing the differences that cause chaos. It was a disaster.
Turns out that it’s not the lack of differences that makes for a happy couple, but how they handle their differences that’s important. Differences, believe it or not, can actually be a benefit to a relationship. Much like a gas pedal and brake work against each other, when used in coordination they allow for much safer travel than would instead having two gas pedals or two brakes.
Perhaps it was best said by bestselling author Arthur Brooks in his book Love Your Enemies when he said “We don’t need to argue less, we need to argue better.” He’s also got a great Youtube video on the topic that’s worth watching for every couple.
Sometimes when people don’t argue many assume that’s a happy relationship. Unfortunately such is not always true, and, in fact, can signal the exact opposite. Some people, too afraid to fight, may instead be stuffing their dissatisfactions. Over time this continual resistance to discuss your differences leads to irritation, bitterness and feelings of loneliness and regret. This is far from a happy relationship.
Others who may not speak up simply don’t see any reason to anymore. They’ve tried and tried and tried with no avail. Realizing that attempting to discuss their differences is pointless, and actually seems to make things worse, they simply don’t say anything at all. Another example of a clearly not happy relationship as, again, their dissatisfaction and irritation grows day by day.
So what is the solution? To simply fight about everything , just to be sure? Clearly this constantly-under-attack relationship would not last long either, as negativity likely would run it quickly into the ground.
The obvious and clear answer, of course, is to wisely follow the advice of Arthur Brooks and learn not to fight less, but to fight better.
When couples start their discussions with a softened startup, as previously discussed, less damage is done. Some people are so good at starting their discussion with a soft pitch you barely realize they’re bringing up conflict at all.
When combined with a receiver who is willing to accept influence, as also previously discussed, arguments will barely look like arguments at all, but, instead, much more like conversations. While things may still get heated at times, it will likely be more of a slow boil rather than a complete explosion heard miles away.
For over 40 years happy couples have been studied by researchers in hopes of finding out how they keep love alive. Again and again we find that they don’t ignore their differences to a fault, but instead learn to balance them well enough, like a gas pedal and brake, that they can travel safely down the road of happiness and avoid divorce.
So as you conclude the month of December, when we all try to be a little nicer and a bit more patient, don’t worry about fighting less with your partner, worry about fighting better.
Have a great Christmas Day, and may all your Christmas wishes come true.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
