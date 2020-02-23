A few years back I sold my 1998 Kia Sephia and bought a brand new car. I was so excited I spent hours online designing it and even had it custom made for me at the factory. I was looking forward to having more horsepower and a sleeker look, and my investment has clearly paid off.
Although my original intent was to get a good looking, fast car, I didn’t realize all the other benefits that come with a new automobile. I do enjoy the push button start, the reliability and even the improved stereo system with bluetooth technology.
And recently, in our icy weather, I’ve enjoyed the benefits of the anti-lock braking system (ABS). Although I never shopped around specifically for this feature, and certainly don’t notice it every day, I’m glad to have it on board when the road ahead is dangerous and slick.
ABS is so beneficial in helping drivers stay safe that it’s a standard feature now on all new vehicles. By helping the brakes from locking up, ABS helps the driver maintain better control of the car and decreases the chance of an accident, especially on icy roads.
Although ABS helps keep everyone safe, some drivers clearly need it more than others. Drivers like me, and maybe you, for example.
As one who bought a car specifically to go fast, I notice that I drive faster and accelerate faster than most local drivers. Because of this I also need help stopping faster, too. I admit I nearly slid past the entrance to our neighborhood just the other day since I was driving too fast for conditions. Thankfully my ABS kicked in and saved the day and I successfully made the turn.
When successfully managing conflict in their relationship, one of the two crucial skills happy couples use is also applying their ABS. By successfully stopping a conflict discussion before it causes major damage, happy couples make sure that even conflict discussions are not fatal.
On most days I don’t notice my car’s ABS. The roads are dry, conditions are good, and a regular brake pedal seems to do the job. But on those slick and dangerous days, ABS is a lifesaver for many.
Similarly, during most daily conversations we rarely need to rely on ABS. We have pleasant small chat, smile and laugh, and feel safe and comfortable in the conversation. We may need to stop and listen instead of talk, talk, talk, but we still find it easy to take turns and enjoy the conversation.
However, when the conversation gets a little heated and the road to resolution gets a little slick, things can change quickly. Instead of listening and taking turns, each person is often raising their voice and talking over the other one. Moods are worsening, tempers flaring, insults soon flying, and a major disaster is just around the corner if things don’t stop.
At times like this, a couples ABS can be the difference between safety and disaster. By simply having a system that effectively stops the conversation, disaster can be averted.
Known as “Editing your comments” and “putting on the brakes” these ABS-like skills in a relationship help even difficult conversations go better. When driving on an icy road one may need to travel slower, or even stop, to stay safe. The same is true for conversations that are harder to navigate.
Highly conflictual couples, or individuals, really need ABS to help their relationship. Much like a fast driver may need better brakes, or even ABS to help them stay safe, high-conflict people are more likely to need to stop before they cause damage with mean words they may later regret.
Applying ABS in a car is as easy as pressing the brake pedal. In a relationship, editing your comments and putting on the brakes is as easy as deciding not to say every angry thing that comes to mind, stopping and listening instead of speaking, and choosing to bite your tongue instead of being mean.
I am thankful for my ABS in my car. Although it was not the main reason I bought my car, it has certainly saved me from disaster when driving on icy roads.
Similarly, while most people didn’t marry their partner because they had excellent conflict management skills, those who are successful at applying the ABS in tricky conversations clearly travel the road to keepin’ love alive with much less disaster.
Remember….couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
