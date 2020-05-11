Happy Mother’s Day to all you women! Thank you for all you do to keep our communities and families happy and healthy. We literally couldn’t do it without you.
It’s been said, and studied, that women need affection in their relationships to help keep them strong. Some have found this to be the number one need of women.
As we celebrate this Mother’s Day, women all over are getting loads of affection by those who want to show their appreciation and gratitude. And, with any luck, those expressions of affection are things she actually likes.
Years ago I took our children shopping for Mother’s Day. Our oldest daughter, who was quite young at that time, picked out a package of white socks for mom. I thought it was cute and we got them. My wife didn’t express the same excitement, feeling like I really didn’t help my daughter think of a thoughtful gift she would actually appreciate.
Years later I made my wife a fancy lunch to celebrate this special day. Hours after lunchtime, and after a terrible attempt at multitasking, lunch was finally ready. Although my intent was to express appreciation, my lack of preparation sent a different message.
And so it can be with all of us. Surely we all have a story or two about a time we attempted to show affection and the other person didn’t receive it well. Maybe it was an awkward hug or a complement that didn’t sound quite as appropriate when you said it out loud.
It’s at times like this, when we have good intent and desire yet terrible delivery, that maybe we need to focus a bit more on effective ways to express the affection we feel. After all, getting the message through can bring joy and happiness to all involved, and affection isn’t just about touching, it’s so much more.
Made popular by marriage therapist Gary Chapman, and used by millions of people, love languages help us express our affection in a way that our partner can hear the message. Use the wrong language, much like speaking the wrong language, makes it difficult to get the message through and is frustrating for both people.
Dr. Chapman suggests five possible love languages as a way to express affection:
Tell Me: People who prefer this style like to be told often that they are loved. They also like to use verbal communication as a way to connect with their partner and rank such conversations as important. Other forms of communication, such as e-mail, notes, text, letters, cards, etc. are also appreciated as an expression of love.
Touch Me: Physical affection is the main language of love for this style. While sexual intimacy would be welcomed, this style also focuses on other forms of touch as a way to feel loved. These individuals may also enjoy sitting close to their partner, holding hands, or cuddling in bed or on the couch.
Gifts: It’s always been tradition to give gifts to those we love. While this love language may sound greedy, it’s often the thought that counts more than the actual gift. Homemade gifts and gifts of sentimental value often carry as much power, if not more, than that new watch or fancy phone. A pair of not-thought-out-well-plain-white-socks may not qualify.
Show Me: Action, not words, is the key component of this style of love and affection.. Those who prefer this language may use the old phrase that talk is cheap and state they’d rather see some results. Little actions such as doing the dishes, cleaning up around the house, or bringing them lunch are all actions that help this style feel loved.
Time: While people who prefer this language may come across to some as needy, it may be that their spouse is just so awesome they enjoy spending time together. This style is great because what you do together is often not as important as simply doing it together.
While it’s not uncommon for couples to speak all the languages, most individuals have a primary love language they prefer. For example, a person who is a touch me may often express their love by physically touching their partner. Although this language is effective for the giving partner, if the receiving partner speaks a different love language, such as show-me, the expression of love may not be understood and instead come across as an awkward hug.
In a wiser couple, the giving partner increases the chance of their message of affection getting through by learning to express the message in their partner’s language. In the above scenario, the expressing partner would learn to share their love in a show-me style so their partner would understand the message.
This Mother’s Day we all want to express our affection for a lady who does so much for all of us, all year long. By doing it in the right language we can be sure that this message is heard, and appreciated, loud and clear.
Have a great Mother’s Day.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.