Empty boxes sat in the hallways of our house, but over the past two weekends, my husband, Dylan and I have slowly moved them into our garage.
The move didn’t really hit me until he took the pictures off the walls and moved out the beds. This is happening.
My time in the Scotts Bluff and Nebraska has come to an end, and while the reality still hasn’t set in, the process of moving is making the focus become sharper every day.
Throughout the process of moving, I am filled with a whirlwind of emotions as I am excited to begin a new adventure, but am not quite ready to let go of where I currently am. Then there’s the physical side to moving.
Carrying heavy boxes of kitchen items or even clothes is not all that bad when I compare the pain that comes from carrying out furniture. It’s so bulky and awkward; sometimes, it’s a miracle just to get it through the door. This time is no different.
With my husband on one end of the couch and myself on the other, we navigated through the living room to the garage door. As we turned the sectional sideways, I peeked around the edge and could barely see Dylan looking back.
“Well, that’s not going to fit,” I said.
Realizing we have to remove the legs, I quickly began to spin one off and tossed it onto the floor. Turning the couch at an angle, we snaked one side through the door when I had to stop for a breather. While we only moved the couch two feet, the thought of having to carry it down the stairs was terrifying.
After taking a deep breath and getting a good grip, I lifted the couch and gingerly took a half step forward. The edge of my toes curled over the top step as I mentally prepared to go down. I was completely blind to where I was going with the couch in my face, so I relied on my other senses to guide me.
My left foot was down and now I had to shift my weight off my right foot to take another step. Step.
Once we made it into the garage and stored the couch out of the way, I walked back into my house to see one final piece of furniture – the dining room table. Reluctantly, I meandered over to the table and lifted it up. Dylan grabbed the other side and flipped it over.
“I’m detaching the legs,” he said.
Oh, thank goodness. I didn’t have to lift anything else heavy.
With all our furniture out of the house, we grabbed the vacuum and dusters to begin cleaning every room. As someone who deals with seasonal allergies, vacuuming and dusting always makes me sneeze as the little dust particles climb up into my nose and tickle it.
As I fought off the urge to sneeze, my husband wiped the windows and was occasionally distracted by my shenanigans to make silly faces through the glass or mimicking his actions as if I was his reflection.
To me, that’s what life is all about – little moments. Those little moments in the middle of packing where I belt out the lyrics to my favorite song as Dylan looks at me and shakes his head or we find that hidden treasure of a wedding photo that brings a smile to our faces makes packing seem less of a chore. It’s an adventure.
The little moments will also be what I remember most about Nebraska. It’s the place where my husband and I got married; it’s where I started my career in journalism and it’s where I have made so many friends.
To all my colleagues at the Gering Courier and Star-Herald, thank you for your guidance and belief in me. You have challenged me to achieve greater feats than I knew I was capable of achieving.
To my office mom, Maunette Loeks, your knowledge of this industry and guidance have helped me cover challenging stories from the Chance Englebert investigation to the death of Trooper Jerry Smith. I am also thankful for your lunch visits during my concussion recovery. It was a highlight everyday for me.
To Kamie Stephen, your willingness to help me with stories for THE Courier and covering school events means so much. I will miss our conversations across the office and evening text messages about stories.
To Jeff Van Patten, your guidance on layout and InDesign has been invaluable as we navigated pages for the Courier. Without your help building pages, there were weeks I’m not sure how I would have met the deadline, so thank you.
To Jerry Purivs, your knowledge of Nebraska history is impressive. I also enjoyed listening to your stories about working at the Courier and your humor.
To Kevin Fink, your passion to learn about journalism is inspiring me and reminds me that learning is a lifelong process that enables us to grow.
To Mark McCarthy, working with you on stories has always been a pleasure. Just for clarification, ‘being like Lauren’ was not intended for rupturing your achilles after I became concussed, I know that memory will something that will continue to bring a smile to both of our faces for years to come.
To Rich Macke, your energy has made working for you a true honor as you strive to make everyone a valuable member of the team. Whether it was completing chores with you at the fair or cracking an egg on your head, your leadership has inspired me to become a publisher in this industry and share that passion with the next generation.
To Brad Staman, your faith in me to be more than just a reporter is something I can never say thank you enough for. Your guidance in growing my photography, writing and design skills have been invaluable, but most importantly your guidance has helped grow my leadership skills and made me realize I can achieve anything I set my mind to.
While the thought of moving brings out various emotions, at the end of the day, it really isn’t as bad as it seemed at the beginning. Packing our belongings causes reflection on where our lives have taken us thus far and gives us hope about what the future has in store.
As I begin my new adventure at the Montrose Daily Press in Montrose, Colorado, on Monday, my time in Nebraska has been a blessing and I wish everyone luck in the future. I’ll miss Nebraska, the good life.
