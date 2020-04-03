LOOKING BACK: A bridge for your vote

Fording the North Platte River in the 1880s was a treacherous proposition no matter what the time of year. Melting snow from the Wyoming Rockies would flood the river in early spring. So would the heavy rains that were common back then during the summer months.
The phrase “a mile wide and a yard deep” applied then as the shifting sand river bottom would channel the river to a few feet deep and close to 3,000 feet wide. While the river was shallow, occasional hidden deep holes could also pose a danger for those trying to cross.
It would be much later when the Bureau of Reclamation built dams and reservoirs into Wyoming to channel the river’s stream and make irrigation possible in the North Platte Valley.
What was needed in the late 1880s was a bridge to make river crossings safer. A bridge could also be used to transport trees harvested from the south hills across the river to the north side for new building construction. And a bridge could provide a way to herd cattle from one pasture to another.
In a way, it was a bridge that decided where the county seat would be located for the new Scotts Bluff County, one of several carved out from the former Cheyenne County in 1888.
That December, Gov. Thayer called for an election the next year to elect county officials and determine a site of the county seat.
Gering was already an established town, so that was a possible choice. But soon two more contenders jumped into the campaign. Some residents wanted to site the county seat on property south of the river in Mitchell Valley. And north of the river, another potential site was Millstown, just west of Minatare.
The first election was Jan. 16, 1889, but none of the three towns were able to get a clear majority. Millstown received the fewest votes and was eliminated.
A runoff between Mitchell and Gering was scheduled for Feb. 12, 1889. In his book “Pioneer Tales,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood recalled his struggle crossing the ice-covered river in a strong wind to get to the polling place. But by the end of the day and ballot boxes were returned for a count, Gering was the clear winner by a 309 to 223 margin. It was also a time when, in Nebraska, women couldn’t vote.
That night, a celebratory bonfire was lit on what was then called Scotts Bluff Mountain.
Maybe one of the reasons the Gering vote was so strong was that Martin Gering, Oscar Gardner and the rest of the town site company had promised to build a bridge across the river if Gering was named the county seat.
Plans got underway the day after the election. The original bridge site wasn’t where the current one is today on the Scottsbluff-Gering Highway. The first one crossed the river at what later became Gering’s 7th Street.
Settlers along the south hills were solicited to get out their timber piles. By Feb. 21, loads of pilings were being delivered to the bridge site. Part of the stringers and planking were coming from the south hills. But the biggest stringers were hauled across country from the Pine Ridge area 75 miles north of Gering.
Residents of Alliance also helped because they would benefit in trade from the valley at a time when Alliance was the terminus for the Billings Line of the Burlington Railroad.
The bridge was completed, dedicated to the citizens of Scotts Bluff County, and opened to traffic in August 1889. It was only wide enough for one wagon, so two passing turnouts were built on the bridge to accommodate oncoming traffic.
At 3,128 feet in length, the bridge was an early marker for how the North Platte River has changed over the decades.
