In the early years after Gering was voted as the county seat for Scotts Bluff County in 1889, controversy followed both the town and the courthouse building.
The first building erected in 1889 was actually a commercial one, the Gering-Sayre building at the corner of Lincoln and Euclid, now 10th and N Streets.
The new county contracted with the owners for office space. It was there where the county’s first murder trial was convened. It was also where Kinch Kinney shot a couple of holes in the floor while trying to resist arrest on a rustling charge from Wyoming.
Also in 1889, the Gering Joint Stock Company deeded a block of land to the county for a jail and future dedicated courthouse. Today, it’s the where Legion Park is located.
The log jail was built in 1889 for a cost of $200. The county also rented some of its rooms for official business.
About two years later, the new two-story courthouse was completed. It served the county well through the turn of the century. Then about 1910, the building, and Gering itself, was thrown into controversy.
The origin of the controversy dates back to 1900 when the Burlington Railroad laid its tracks on the north side of river, giving rise to the new town of Scottsbluff and a rapid expansion of residents and businesses.
By 1910, Gering still hadn’t seen it’s the railroad line promised by Union Pacific some 10 years prior. Gering’s railroad would come in 1911, but Scottsbluff residents were already talking about moving the county seat north of the river.
Although the Scottsbluff Star newspaper ran a few editorials in favor of the move, interest faded after the county added a 24-foot addition across the east front of the building. The new addition would free up some office space for the district court clerk, the judge and some jury rooms.
The clamor was back in 1913 when petitions were circulated to move the courthouse. When they were presented to the county board, the vote was a unanimous rejection.
Because the county board hadn’t addressed the underlying issue, the question continued to smolder for another four years.
By 1917, the old brick courthouse was showing its age. The county placed heavy timbers around the building to support its walls. The action might not have been necessary, but it was dramatic.
This time it was Morrill residents that were circulating petitions, calling for a vote for bonds to build a new courthouse. When the petitions were filed in October 1917, the county board took no action.
More petitions rolled in the following year, this time from Minatare and Melbeta. The proposed price tag to build a new courthouse was slowly approaching $200,000. So in March 1919 the county board called for a special election on April 15 of that year.
When the ballots were counted, 2,734 people in favor of issuing bonds and 2,429 were against.
On the ballot was the question whether to bond the cost of a new courthouse. It also included a “straw ballot” asking where in Gering the new courthouse should be located.
That question proposed selling the Legion Park block and acquiring a block along Main Street. The county board had been negotiating for some land between the current P and Q Streets. When the deal fell through, the next proposed site was the block immediately to the north, between Q and R Streets.
To make room for a courthouse, the Central Church of Christ building at the corner of 10th and Q Streets would have to be moved. Successful negotiations moved the church to its next location at 11th and P Streets.
Construction on the new four-story courthouse, including a top floor jail, was completed and the cornerstone set in October 1920. But the controversy over the courthouse and Gering as the county seat was far from over.
New offices in the courthouse became necessary over the years, such as for the issuance of license plates and drivers’ licenses not required in 1920. And by the 1960s, every office was overcrowded.
A new jail was built just west of the courthouse building in 1967, but that only provided a temporary fix for the overcrowding problem.
By the 1970s, the county board was again discussing what to do. Proposals included tearing down the courthouse and building new and larger somewhere else. Adding onto the existing building was a possibility, as was acquiring land to the north as an annex.
That’s when a proposal came from north of the river, offering free land for a courthouse site if the county seat were moved to Scottsbluff.
The proposal was never seriously considered, but it did raise a few eyebrows in Gering.
In 1978, a courthouse annex was dedicated to house the county’s administrative services, such as the treasurer, commissioners, register of deeds, assessor and license registration.
