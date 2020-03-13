Weather Alert

...WET SNOW SYSTEM TO IMPACT PARTS OF NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 WITH ISOLATED 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WHEN...FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&