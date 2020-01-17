LOOKING BACK: Shootout at the courthouse

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. AREAS OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WYOMING, GOSHEN AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES INCLUDING THE CITIES OF TORRINGTON AND PINE BLUFFS. IN NEBRASKA, SCOTTS BLUFF, BANNER, KIMBALL AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES INCLUDING THE CITIES OF SCOTTSBLUFF, KIMBALL AND SIDNEY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80, HIGHWAYS 85 AND 26, AND STATE HIGHWAY 71. * WHEN...1 PM MST TODAY UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS, ESPECIALLY FOR LIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE IS A HIGH RISK FOR BLOW OVERS ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED SECTIONS OF ROADS. SNOW SHOWERS COULD RESULT IN AREAS OF LOW VISIBILITY AND SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&