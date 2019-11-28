“The year 1620 the Pilgrims came over …” or so goes a variation on an old folk hymn. Until about a generation ago, most of us learned about the history of the Pilgrim voyage in grade school.
Sure, we still learn about that history, but facts by themselves fail to tell the entire story of why the Pilgrims made their dangerous journey to a new world.
As we allow our society to become more and more secularized, the Pilgrim story fades into the fog of our collective memory. That’s to our detriment, because the people perish without a vision.
In the Mayflower Compact, one of the founding documents written in December 1620 while the Pilgrims were still aboard the Mayflower, they explained why they made the journey. They wrote in part: “We whose names are underwritten … having undertaken a voyage for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith …”
That document created our first “civil body politic.” At its heart was the undisputed conviction that God must be at the center of all law and order. It also laid down what Thomas Jefferson would echo more than a century later: law and order should not be based on a monarch or a dictator, but on the consent of the governed.
The faith of the Founders can be clearly seen in their own writings. Because concepts like freedom and democracy are faith-based, America as we know it wouldn’t exist without the Judeo-Christian heritage the Pilgrims brought with them.
That first winter in a new world, they lost almost half of their company to exposure, disease and starvation. But they survived. They prospered. And they gave thanks to God.
The Pilgrims knew that Thanksgiving wasn’t just a day of celebration. It was a way of life and a state of mind that was ingrained into their very being.
Much has changed since then. As technology takes over about everything in life, I see more and more people who are thankful for absolutely nothing. That only makes us all the poorer.
Long ago, the Roman philosopher Cicero wrote down a truth for the ages: “A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all other virtues.”
Even a cursory look at the history of our Great American Experiment should make it obvious. We’re privileged to live in a country based on the timeless principles of Holy Writ. And we’re aided by the strongest of men and women who often made great sacrifices to secure the blessings of liberty not only for themselves, but also for future generations.
In everything give thanks. I’ll take that wise advice from the Apostle Paul while I wish you all a joyous and blessed Thanksgiving season.
