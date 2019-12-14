My first reaction was to turn and look to see who shot me.
Oct. 19. The Old West Weekend band parade on Broadway. As each band passed, I would take some pictures and video, then hustle to get ahead of the band for some more shots. As the last band in the parade (Scottsbluff High School) went by, my world changed — at least for the time being.
As I went up the street, I heard a “pop,” and the next thing I knew, I was on the ground in pain, looking back to see what I had tripped over, what had hit me, how I ended up in this heap on the pavement. I tried to stand up, but my left ankle had gone limp and wouldn’t have any of it. Like any dedicated reporter, I snapped a few pictures from the ground while the last of the drum line went by. Soon after, there were people surrounding me, some I knew, some I didn’t, asking if I was OK.
No, I wasn’t.
There was a fairly obvious lump on my right shoulder, but it was the left foot that I knew was the big problem.
I don’t remember a lot of what happened while I was on the ground, but I do remember Rhonda and K.C. Cox from Alliance offering to take me to the emergency room. A few people helped get me loaded into their SUV as my foot dangled helplessly. My mind raced into overdrive.
The immediate response was to call my wife, also a Rhonda, and tell her to come meet me at the hospital. My second call was to my editor, letting him know what had happened and that someone needed to come get my notes and camera (which was uninjured in the fall) and go to Kids Explore, where I was supposed to be going next.
To make a long story short, that “pop” was my left Achilles tendon rupturing, and the lump on my right shoulder was from a Grade 3 or Grade 4 separation of the AC joint in my shoulder.
I’m now eight weeks post-injury and five weeks post-surgery on the Achilles, and realizing how many things we take for granted.
My physical therapist, Brent, asked last week what my goals are, and they were simple — I want to walk again and sleep on my right side like I normally used to. My next step is to begin partial weight bearing on the Achilles and then to try walking with crutches (go ahead and let your mind work out using crutches with a separated shoulder). After eight weeks of being unable to stand on two feet, let alone walk, I have a new appreciation for what many people go through every day.
My wife, Rhonda, deserves a medal for what she’s done for me, and I’m thankful for her every day, even when it’s difficult for her to tell. I’m not a good patient. Any caregiver who’s ever dealt with me will tell you that. That Rhonda hasn’t just stolen my knee-scooter and left me in some random place is a testament to her patience.
I don’t want this to sound like a “woe-is-me” piece because I am truly blessed to have the help of my family and the hope of being able to move around freely again. But from Oct. 19 forward, I understand a little of what it means for someone who can’t get around on their own. I understand realizing that something you need is on the other side of the room and factoring whether it’s worth it to get up and make the trip — and what else can I do while I’m there.
I also now understand more how important people are to me. Many family, friends, co-workers and people who are my regular contacts for the newspaper checked in on me as I spent weeks at home, away from a job that I truly do enjoy and love. I’m thankful to Rich, Connie and Brad and the rest of the staff at the Star-Herald for their patience with me along the road to recovery, especially the other reporters for shouldering the load while I’m limited.
I’m on my second week back with restrictions, so send me a message if you have a story idea for someone trapped at a desk.
