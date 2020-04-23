Official Statement on ALLO’s Misallocation of Franchise Fees
To open, let us acknowledge the fact that ALLO has been a tremendous addition to our community since its arrival in 2010. Allo has brought competition to the marketplace; provides businesses and families with industry leading fiber, infrastructure, and service; employees volunteer throughout the community; and the company has financially supported our schools and other organizations enthusiastically.
By now, the public is aware of Allo’s misallocation of franchise fees. Scotts Bluff County has already spent these funds prudently for the betterment of the constituency. Repayment for Allo’s mistake will come from taxpayers. This is an unfortunate truth. Typically, we only see this type of atrocity in higher levels of government. ALLO wants the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County to pony up for Allo’s mistake.
Recently, ALLO represented itself as an agent of Scotts Bluff County at Gering and Scottsbluff City Council Meetings, smearing The County in the process. During these disparaging attacks, ALLO falsely claimed The County offered preposterously low restitution to the cities. ALLO’s motive in misrepresenting the facts during these meetings is unclear, but the end result is to attack the integrity of The County, and to deflect attention from ALLO’s breach of contract which, by their own admission, started immediately after the contract was signed and continued unabated for 10 years. To be clear, The County has not made any offers of restitution to the cities.
Scotts Bluff County’s position has been and remains: ALLO committed breach of contract with the cities. The County cannot lawfully use taxpayer funds to settle ALLO’s legal obligations. ALLO is solely responsible for its breach of contract with the cities.
On July 11, 2019, Brad Moline, president of ALLO Communications, penned a letter to Scotts Bluff County admitting ALLO’s liability, stating “Franchise Fees have been inappropriately remitted since the Franchise Agreements were signed in January 2010.” Moline, again admits ALLO’s negligence later in the letter stating, “All fees were erroneously remitted to Scotts Bluff County.”
The letter continues to provide a vague accounting and states Allo should have paid the City of Scottsbluff $318,087.79; the City of Gering $95,338.41; the City of Terrytown $66.89, and $3,604.96 to Scotts Bluff County. In the letter, ALLO never provides a detailed accounting to explain how these dollar amounts were figured. To this day, ALLO has neglected to provide a detailed accounting of its mistake.
In October 2019, ALLO walked back its admission of liability and asserted Scotts Bluff County was guilty of withholding franchise fees from the cities. On October 28, 2019, attorneys for ALLO penned a letter to Scotts Bluff County claiming Scotts Bluff County entered a “Franchise Fee Allocation Agreement” with the cities. The Franchise Agreement was between ALLO and The County. The cities, Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, each had their own Franchise Agreement with ALLO, separate from the agreement between ALLO and The County. Under each contract, ALLO was to pay each entity 4% of gross revenues collected by ALLO. ALLO breached this obligation. Within 45 days after the end of each reporting quarter, ALLO was required to file a detailed financial and revenue report showing gross revenues received by ALLO. ALLO breached this obligation. The agreement provided that “in the event payment is not made within 60 days after the end of the reporting quarter” ALLO may be declared in default of the agreement and any one of the entities (The County, Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, or Terrytown) may take action against ALLO. ALLO breached this obligation. As for the reason the cities failed to take any action on any one of the 36 to 40 times ALLO breached this provision of the contract, The County is uncertain. Those contracts were between ALLO and the cities and The County is not privy to those contracts.
Furthermore, ALLO never provided guidance to how the franchise fees were to be remitted to the cities. Not in a general way, not in a detailed accounting. Scotts Bluff County simply received payment with no instruction. The County had no way of knowing it was receiving the franchise fees owed to the cities.
Scotts Bluff County acknowledges ALLO’s mistake and understands ALLO may have overpaid The County. However, in order for The County to consider ALLO’s claim in good faith, ALLO must first provide a detailed accounting which includes customer names, addresses, services, dates of services, price of services, and franchise fees collected from each customer, for each month of service before The County can consider ALLO’s request in good faith.
