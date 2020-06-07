The events which have swept the nation over the past week make me hang my head in sadness.
The inhumane treatment of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sworn to protect and serve makes me tired of unneeded incidents that take a life, and then divide our country even more than it already is.
Over the past 60 years, our nation has seen an average of two riots every year. The majority identified as “racially” motivated.
The finger pointing which always comes after an incident normally focuses on the “who’s to blame” rather than the “why.”
I rarely, if ever, watch CNN news. But this past week I did stop surfing channels and watched a segment between two of their named news anchors, as they were to begin a segment on COVID deaths across the nation. However, what they ended up talking about was much different.
Both stated a number of times during the segment that they were great friends. One was African American and the other Caucasian.
After discussing their frustrations about how African Americans are treated on a regular basis, they asked the question to each other, “Whose fault is racism?” To which they both agreed, it was a “white” issue. And that “white” people are the only ones that can fix it.
Now, I thought about this segment quite a bit since seeing it, and how it made me feel? And you know what? I don’t agree...
Most people are afraid to discuss racism in a corrective sense. It has a deep history that is not easily discussed. In part because our views on such a topic are derived from the lives we have lived and the people we have met throughout it, thus forming our independent opinions on the subject. And once broached, brings up strong defense mechanisms from both sides.
I was born and raised in Lompoc, California. To many, it is deemed the melting pot of the nation where all races came together to live. Growing up, I never heard of racism. I had friends of all different nationalities, but I had absolutely no idea or care, that we were different.
In 1995 I had my first taste of racism. I moved to Central Texas, started a new job and began to learn. Learn? Yes, learn there was a much different way of life than I was used to. There was great divisiveness where not everyone felt the same as I did. There were areas of town I was told to stay away from because “that’s where the blacks live”. I would drive by smaller towns that would have signs in the window stating “This is a white only town.” I heard employees that I worked with call people of a different race terrible name. This was in 1995? We’re not in Kansas anymore Toto…
In 2012 I moved to Southeast Texas, where I began another round of learning, and much evolved from the last lessons of life. Caucasians were the minority and looked at like we were only there to take away what those of other nationalities had gained over time.
While living there for over 7 years, I made a ton of great friends that came from many different ethnic groups. All were and are great people. However to others, I was trash. I had been cussed at, followed, flipped off for no reason more times than I can count, had my home watched and both my life and job threatened. All because I was a white, bald male.
Never in my life have I treated anyone, the way I was treated there. And never in my life will I ever.
My point is this. I’m not sure how accurate it is, as it is based on the life I have lived and no other facts. But if someone can be treated so bad by certain individuals of a racial group that they can actually come to a crossroad where they morally need to choose how they want to continue treating people, doesn’t that also offer hope that those who have chosen a negative path to treat people vengefully, might be able to stop?
To answer those CNN News Anchors I would rebut and say the issue of racism has transgressed through all nationalities. What may have started from one or two ethnic groups is an issue which involves everyone now. Not one single ethnic group can correct it alone. The only way to combat it is to work with each other and learn that we are all people under God, created by his hand to love one another. There is good in everyone, we just need to find it.
Next week we will dive into President Trumps Executive Order against Social Media.
