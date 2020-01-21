This January marks the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation during the closing months of World War II in Europe. In the wake of World War II and the horrors of the Holocaust, the modern state of Israel was born. Since then, the mottos of “never again” and “never forget” have signified we know the dangers of anti-Semitism and we must always fight against it. However, recently we have seen a frightening trend of threats to Israel and rising anti-Semitism.
Israel has been the target of an ongoing intimidation campaign by Iran, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations. To help combat this campaign, the United States has maintained a strong relationship both militarily and economically with Israel – our closest and most strategic ally in the region. This extraordinary partnership is based on our common values, democracy, and the goal of stability in the region.
In order to further this crucial relationship, I have cosponsored the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act (H.R. 336). H.R. 336 authorizes the transfer of important defensive capabilities to Israel and gives state and local governments the authority to counter the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement – an anti-Semitic campaign which targets all Israeli products, institutions, and citizens with a blanket boycott. Defense cooperation between the United States and Israel improves our military readiness and provides tools Israel needs to defend itself. Israel should not suffer the consequences of a bigoted campaign against its sovereignty. Efforts such as H.R. 336 show Israel the United States stands with them.
In addition to supporting Israel, we also must do our part here in the United States. A recent attack at the home of a rabbi in New York shows we must do more to combat anti-Semitism at home. According to a recent study, two-thirds of today’s youth are unaware of Auschwitz and 22 percent are unaware of the Holocaust in general. This is unacceptable and we must do more to educate our future generations.
Every January 27th is commemorated internationally to honor the victims of the Holocaust. On this 75th anniversary, let us reflect on the steps we must take to continue the fight against anti-Semitism and ensure it never takes root again. We can do our part by standing with Israel, raising awareness, and confronting anti-Semitism wherever it may be.
