Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TO PORTIONS OF THE AREA TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...MAJOR IMPACTS TO TRAVEL EXPECTED... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ALONG THE PINE RIDGE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 65 MPH. * WHERE...IN WYOMING, CONVERSE, GOSHEN AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES. IN NEBRASKA, SIOUX, DAWES, SCOTTS BLUFF AND BOX BUTTE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE DUE TO ICY, SNOW PACKED ROADS AND WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF SNOW IS LIKELY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&