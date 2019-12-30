Weather Alert

AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES ARE CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS AND ADJACENT HIGH TERRAIN. WIND GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH ARE EXPECTED WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE TODAY, WHILE AREAS EAST WILL SEE WIND GUSTS 35 TO 45 MPH AT TIMES. THESE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS, WHEN WINDS AND WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO FINALLY DIMINISH FROM WEST TO EAST.