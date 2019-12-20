The next legislative session if coming up fast, Wednesday the 8th of January. It is a short (60 day) session that will be packed-full of important work, but I want to take a break from politics this week. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. As families come together this time of year to give thanks and rejoice in the holiday season, Kelli and I would like to offer our very best wishes to all the hard-working families across Nebraska.
With the Christmas season upon us, let us pause for a moment and remember our brave men and women serving our country and protecting our freedom at home and abroad. We thank you and your families for all the sacrifices you make.
We would also like to extend our prayers and wishes to the families across the great State of Nebraska – from the cattle ranches to the row-crop farms, from our family-owned small businesses to the factories creating products sold worldwide. Your hard work makes the Cornhusker State proud.
May your holiday be filled with love and your New Year rich with God’s blessings.
From our families to yours; from Julie, Tony, Dick and Michael, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at; tbrewer@leg.ne.gov. Mail a letter to; Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1101, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509 or call us at 402-471-2628.
