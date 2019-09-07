Every year, when Congress adjourns for an extended district work period during August, I continue to take the opportunity to travel the district, hold meetings, and find out what is on the minds of Nebraskans across the Third District. This August I met with folks all across the district, from Auburn and Peru to Alliance and Scottsbluff, and many communities in between. I appreciated hearing their insights.
I enjoy getting to visit with our diverse small businesses and the people working there. This month I toured a cutting edge ag facility in Stapleton, the Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney, and meet with the owner of a successful coffeehouse and bistro in Cairo, among many other impressive places which keep the Third District moving forward. I was also able to visit with winners of the inaugural Third District Young Entrepreneur Awards.
In 2010, the Third District received good news as Grand Island was chosen to host the Nebraska State Fair. Nebraskans from across the state gather and celebrate all the great things our state has accomplished, and meet people from every corner of the state. I am always excited to attend the State Fair and this year proved to be another great event.
Before the State Fair, Senator Fischer organized a Federal Disaster Assistance Roundtable with Governor Ricketts, myself, and other state officials. We received positive news from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) when they announced those affected by the collapsed Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal will be eligible for federal crop insurance. Those who rely on this water to grow their crops were put in a bind by a natural disaster and through no fault of their own. This decision provides producers with a much needed tool to recoup some of their losses.
At the end of the month, I hosted my 2019 Ag Update Tour. At this tour, constituents joined special guests and myself to discuss the future of agriculture policy. The Third District has been designated the number one ag district in the nation for a reason, and it was great to hear from the many perspectives we have in our district. We heard from Nebraskans directly about their thoughts on trade, ag, infrastructure, and other issues on their minds. I was very pleased at the results from this tour, and am thankful for everyone who attended.
In addition to the Ag Tour, I was also able to meet with constituents and hear their comments, questions, and ideas at a number of my public meetings called “Mobile Offices.” If you are interested in attending a Mobile Office in the future, please sign up for my newsletter, by visiting: adriansmith.house.gov/contact/newsletter. In my newsletters, you can find details of where the Mobile Offices will be held and when.
August was a busy month in Nebraska, and I am glad I was able to be a part of it. I always enjoy the District Work Period, because I get to talk with so many of the people who make our state great. If Washington could be a bit more like Nebraska, we would see a lot less politicizing, and a lot more work getting done.
