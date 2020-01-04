Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS WILL PERSIST OVERNIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND OVER THE WIND PRONE AREAS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...WINDS BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT... * TIMING...3 PM SATURDAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT. * WINDS...WEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE AN ELEVATED RISK FOR BLOW OVERS ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&