I haven’t been in high school since 1984, however, I remember my biggest concern while there was to ensure I received a “B” average each quarter so I could play high school sports. That was the expectations my folks set, “lower than a B average and no sports.” So I took the classes that I needed to in order make this happen.
Yes, I’d have all the regular classes that were required to graduate such as English, history, algebra, biology, etc. All of which I was lucky to get a “C” in with my teenage attention span. We had six classes a day, three were required classes and the other three were electives.
If I could get my “A” in my elective classes of metal shop, graphic arts, accounting and physical education, which was usually quite easy, and a “C” in my required classes, then I’d hit my “B” avg.
For me, as well as many of my friends, we had no idea on what we wanted to do with our lives after high school. It was either go to college or find a job. What would I study if I went to college? What kind of job can I get with no training?
Many high schools across the nation today have helped students answer these all too common questions from the past by adding college level classes and a wide variety of electives that can prepare students for the next step — whichever step they choose. Scottsbluff High School is no different. In fact, it may even be more progressive in this focus than others.
I had the pleasure of touring Scottsbluff High School this past week and was amazed by the offerings a school in a community the size of Scottsbluff would have. The majority of student can literally attain a very good idea of how they want to form their future well before leaving the high school level and be ready for their next step in life.
Walking in to the campus, you couldn’t miss how inviting it was. It’s a beautiful place to be able to go to school. Areas throughout the campus for students to lounge, plug in a computer, and continue studies as needed.
But I have to say, for me, the most impressive was the wide variety of offerings which students are able to choose from. With these and the normal required classes, students can set up specific classes to take and create a “Pathway” to their future.
Classes are available to get students ready for careers in skilled and technical science, ag, food and natural resources, human sciences and education, communication, arts and technology, health sciences and business, marketing and management. Each career choice is organized in Pre-Career Academy for 9th & 10th grades, Foundational Career Academy for 11th grade and Specialized Academy Pathways for 12th grade seniors. Many of which the school has partnered with businesses around the area to allow for hands-on training
The upgraded school setting seems to be a hit for students as graduation rates climbed to 91% during the 2019 school year, per www.usnews.com. In addition, statewide rankings also increased to 84th out of 211. This is a huge increase from 169th to 203rd range over 2015 through 2018. Nationwide rankings also rose to 10,525th out of 23,000 high schools.
As with everything, there are those who seek to find the bad in everything rather than find the good. But for me, it seems that administration and faculty at Scottsbluff High School are doing a great job in turning things around for our area students, and making them ready for their tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.