It’s already May, and the 2020 school year is almost over. My thoughts move toward this year’s graduating class and how much different their graduation event will be as compared to the one they had been waiting for their entire life.
As kids in high school or college, there were always a number of events we looked forward to. For me, it was joining my friends at after-school events such as attending baseball practice and games, hanging out on Friday night at McDonalds, heading to the skating rink with my best girl, waiting on and looking forward to the event that could never come fast enough, “GRADUATION.”
Let’s face it, the Class of 2020 has been handed a raw deal for the second half of their entire school year. They’ve been forced to attend classes using digital technology, no longer able to sit next to their best friend or other classmates.
School sports have long been a place where teens could congregate whether players or just hanging out and watch. Not this year.
Playing in a state high school sports championship games, gone. Hanging out with friends each weekend, gone. Going to the school prom, gone.
As for graduation festivities, who knows? Right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation event for the class of 2020 which has been pushed back for some and not yet scheduled for others, may come down to a virtual event or not even held at all. Some graduating seniors will simply receive their diploma in the mail and move on.
And what about the last few days of the school year where we received our yearbook and spent the last couple days tracking down friends to sign it. Do they even still do that?
Yes, that does suck for the class of 2020. I feel for them. I really do.
No, it’s not the end of the world. The class of 2020 will move on in life and set new goals for themselves. They will experience new things as they find their way through this adventure called life.
But it’s our high school and college years where we became dreamers. It’s where we began focusing on the life we wanted to live. Some knew very well what their life would entail. Others waited anxiously to find out.
COVID-19 definitely took away many things each of us has grown accustomed to throughout our lives. But for the Class of 2020, it took much more ... those memories that so many of us take for granted.
So if you see, or know of, someone in the Class of 2020, let them know how proud you are of them for the successes they have had and how they have endured despite the worldwide pandemic that definitely didn’t take them into consideration what-so-ever.
I have always told my kids that the day high school ends, is the day life begins. It is yours to mold into anything you want. You will make mistakes. You will change your mind. And you will ultimately find who you are meant to be. And when you do, you will also find complete happiness.
I leave you with a quote by Christopher McCandless;
“The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experience, and hence there is not greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.