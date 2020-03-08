For months I was filled with anticipation. I wanted to meet you. I could hear your voice and feel your heartbeat, but had no idea who you were. But still felt comforted by your presence.
Then one day things became stressful. I didn’t know what was happening. But knew things were about to change. And boy did they!
One minute I was tucked away nice, warm and comfortable, the next minute bright lights hurt my eyes so much they had to stay closed. Although I couldn’t see you, I knew you were there. I could feel your presence near me.
I became very cold and started to cry out. Then a soft blanket was placed around me and I was handed to someone that held and coddled me. I felt safe. I remember his voice too. I had heard it a number of times before. I wasn’t sure who he was yet, but I knew he loved me.
Before too long I was placed next to you. I waited for this moment for what seemed like a lifetime. Well, for me it was a lifetime as I was your newborn daughter.
As you held me, I heard more voices. I still could not see where and who they were coming from, but they too seemed familiar.
Could it be as much as I was waiting to see you over the past 9 months, there were a lot of other people waiting to see me too? It felt good…comforting.
Oh man, what’s that? After a couple days my eyes began to open more and more. Finally I could make out images, colors, movement. What is all this? I was confused, but there you were, all the while by my side, showing me everything.
You must be the two people that brought me into this great big world. I knew it, you are my Mom and Dad. Now I can hear your voice and see your face. I know you…
I get hungry a lot, so I don’t sleep long periods of time. But that’s ok because it lets me see you more. When I open my eyes I always want to see you first. You pick me up, change my diaper, feed me all the while I get to look at you until I fall asleep again.
I know I can’t say it but I hope you can see it in my eyes, thank you for being here with me, because I love being here with you.
Just a short week and a half ago, Everly Sage was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She is the third grandchild to my wife and I, and the first child born to our daughter Samantha. As most grandparents feel, she is one of the most beautiful baby’s we have seen. Yes, we are biased. Hahaha
I hope all parents and grandparents get to feel this for it is absolutely awesome. But when we are holding her and she’s looking up at us just staring and taking it all in, we too become drawn in to her eyes, Everly’s Eyes.
