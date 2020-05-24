Tomorrow, many of us will be spending time with family, heading to the lake, attending a BBQ or just enjoying a well-needed day off. Unfortunately, this day did not come without a cost.
In addition, many of us will also be mourning the loss of family members or friends that died while protecting the freedoms each and every one of us has today.
Memorial Day, not to be confused with Veterans Day (also an important holiday), is a federal holiday across the United States dedicated to remembering the men and women who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.
Over the years, tens of thousands of service men and women gave of their life for a cause not of their own. They fought for something much bigger than themselves. They fought for a free nation, and to keep it that way.
So while you are enjoying your day tomorrow, put your political differences aside for a day and take a short pause to think about, and thank, those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us.
The poem below is a Memorial Day favorite of mine and I wanted to share today. It’s called “Freedom is not Free” and was written by Kelly Strong.
I watched the flag pass by one day.
It fluttered in the breeze.
A young Marine saluted it,
and then he stood at ease.
I looked at him in uniform
So young, so tall, so proud,
He’d stand out in any crowd.
I thought how many men like him
Had fallen through the years.
How many died on foreign soil?
How many mothers’ tears?
How many pilots’ planes shot down?
How many died at sea?
How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves?
No, freedom isn’t free.
I heard the sound of TAPS one night,
When everything was still
I listened to the bugler play
And felt a sudden chill.
I wondered just how many times
That TAPS had meant “Amen,”
When a flag had draped a coffin
Of a brother or a friend.
I thought of all the children,
Of the mothers and the wives,
Of fathers, sons and husbands
With interrupted lives.
I thought about a graveyard
At the bottom of the sea
Of unmarked graves in Arlington.
No, freedom isn’t free.
