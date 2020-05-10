You created and gave me life. Then would mold like clay, the person I would ultimately become.
You taught me to walk, eat with a spoon, put on my own clothes, shuttled me around to sport practice, and showed up to every event I was a part of.
You shared my emotions from when I was picked on at school. You taught me concern and passion, and how to treat others.
You held my hand as we walked across the street. Then let me walk on my own, but you weren’t too far behind.
You would scold me when I did wrong. Then support me when I failed.
You cheered when I did something good. Then followed up with a hug.
You were the woman I knew by no other name than “Mom.” The one I cherished with all my heart. And still do today.
As the years have gone by, the distance between us has grown. No longer your little boy as I have a family and life of my own.
But I look forward to our weekly calls, just to visit and talk about what’s going on in our lives. Always catching up on the who’s who in our crazy family.
We laugh at the past, smile at the present and dream about the future. What’s next?
You have always been the one we knew could walk on water. Always caring about others and thinking about them first.
The life you lived when I was young, to the one you live today, has always been a model for all to live by.
I don’t know the reason why I was so blessed to come into your life. Living side by side and always knowing that you will forever be “My Mom.”
But I am grateful every day that I am your son.
Happy Mothers Day, Mom…
