More than 75 high school journalism and communication students made the trip to Chadron State College for a three-course seminar on journalism ethics on Monday, Sept. 23. Schools that participated in the event came from Alliance, Mitchell, Gering and Bayard, and Newcastle, Wyoming.
Gering Courier Editor Lauren Brandt and I were invited to cover different topics for the students. To say the least, it was a very fun event to be a part of, especially when we were able to share our past experiences with the next generation of journalists.
Ethics of journalism, the life source of our industry, was my topic for the day. It is something I believe very strongly in, especially living in such a divisive time as we do today. Staying true to our industry ethics couldn’t be more important than it is now.
Over the three presentations, 25 to 30 students in each, we discussed the Society of Professional Journalism’s Code of Ethics. It should be noted, that as important as the SPJ Code of Ethics is to our industry, it does not supersede the First Amendment.
The SPJ Code of Ethics is merely a statement of abiding principles supported by additional explanations and position papers that address changing journalistic practices. Having been around since 1947, it most definitely is not new to the media industry.
However, in the world of social media, the lines become blurred for some media professionals. We have seen a number of journalists or media facets that have lost their way in regards to journalistic integrity, especially where it pertains to personal bias. We all have our own individual feelings about different topics, but separating our own views while reporting on stories across the world has eluded some journalists.
What does this do? It initiates the loss of faith citizens begin to have in media as a whole. The battle of who’s right and who’s wrong, or who I agree with and who I don’t, seemingly supersede the need for truth.
This is why it is more important than it ever has been before that the next generations of journalists understand ethics and how to handle the job in the digital age. Fore this is definitely our new industry.
These four principles are the foundation of ethical journalism.
1. Seek Truth and Report It — Ethical journalism should be accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information
2. Minimize Harm — Ethical journalism treats sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings deserving of respect.
3. Act Independently — The highest and primary obligation to ethical journalism is to serve the public.
4. Be Accountable and Transparent — Ethical journalism means taking responsibility for one’s work and explaining one’s decision to the public.
Through these principles, we discussed that accuracy is more important than being first with a story. Always allow both sides of a story the opportunity to share their side. Be the watchdog and hold those in power accountable. Be the voice for the voiceless.
Show compassion to those who may be affected by news coverage. Use heightened sensitivity when dealing with juveniles.
Avoid conflicts of interest to minimize the perception of bias. We need to explain our ethical choices to those that may wonder why we did what we did. Know that we are human and make mistakes, but acknowledge those mistakes and move on.
It should also be our responsibility as an ethical journalist to expose unethical conduct in the journalism industry. And abide by the same high standards we expect from others.
We must invite trust by revealing that we have nothing to hide. We must establish ourselves as an honest media in the eyes of the communities we serve. The prospect of being open and vulnerable may make us nervous, but the digital revolution has made transparency a matter of survival for our industry.
We must accept that there will be readers who don’t agree with what we do. However, staying true to our journalistic integrity allows us the strength to know we did what is right.
It was a great day visiting and having conversations with these students. And I look forward to having more discussions with others who have an interest in joining our industry.
