First off, please accept my apologies. Last week I had stated that we would discuss President Trump's Executive Order on Social Media. However, with the recent calls for “Defunding Police” I thought a change was in order.
They live day in and day out putting their lives on the line to protect each and every one of us. Not knowing who they will run into during any given work shift that may put their life in danger, and possibly keep them from ever going home again.
They put up with citizens that are at their worst, which is why they are called to handle situations before they get out of hand. But those situations can quickly escalate with increasing human emotions and the outcome can change in an instant. It’s like a game of Russian roulette. Which call will be that call?
In 2019, we saw 89 law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty incidents. 48 of those lost their lives as a result of felonious acts. The average age of these officers was 40 years old, with an average of 13 years in law enforcement. Of these 48 brave men, 40 were white, 7 were black and 1 was Asian.
• 15 died as a result of investigative or law enforcement activities such as traffic violations, investigative activities, drug-related matters and suspicious person or circumstance.
• 9 died from tactical situations such as hostages, serving search and arrest warrants.
• 5 died from an unprovoked attack.
• 4 died while responding to crimes in progress such as robberies and theft.
• 3 were involved in arrest situations and were attempting to restrain/control/handcuff the offenders during the arrest situation.
• 3 were assisting in pursuits.
• 3 responded to disturbances or domestic violence calls.
• 2 were ambushed
• 1 serving a court order.
Currently there are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving across the United States. There are approx. 1,113 lawsuits made each year against law enforcement officers for violating federal civil rights of citizens.
We all know that there is good and bad in everything. Unfortunately our society has become so focused on the bad situations law enforcement officers are involved in, that they forget what good things they do which pales in comparison.
To be clear, I’m not stating that criminal acts by police officers are unimportant. It’s far from that. The brutal death of an unarmed individual should be taken seriously no matter the color of their skin. And punishment should be made. But the reality of it is, law enforcement officers are people too. They are put into much higher stress situations that you and I will ever understand and have to act accordingly. Unfortunately, sometimes bad decisions are made.
Out of the low number of bad incidents, there are hundreds of thousands of good incidents and/or outcomes that go unnoticed or are not hailed in the news. Why, because that’s the job they signed up for.
But the continual negative publicity of the job is making it so a strong professional in this line of work can’t do their job for fear of it. Making it a profession less and less want to be a part of. And a salary on average of $45,000 a year definitely doesn’t push the “Let’s Go Be A Part of Something Great” button. These individuals do it because they want to, not because they make a ton of money.
In time, those currently calling to “Defund Police” may not have to worry about it anymore. Law enforcement is already having a hard time filling jobs with 66% of all police departments reporting declines in the numbers of applications received. Some departments by as much as half of what they used to see.
Might that make it easier for a bad apple to find its way into the bunch? I would think so, as the need to fill positions will become greater. And if things get worse, maybe we will know why.
