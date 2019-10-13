At 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the horn blew and 536 runners began their Monument Marathon run. We had 80 runners in the full 26.2-mile trek, 314 ran the 13.1-mile half-marathon and 142 ran the 3.3-mile 5K.
It was a little chilly at the start of the race, especially for the full-marathon runners that took off from Wildcat Hills State Recreational Area just south of Gering/Scottsbluff. But the enthusiasm and excitement by all greatly diminished the cold wind.
All participants ended their run at Five Rocks Amphitheater where they could recover, hydrate, eat and celebrate their finish.
The 2019 Monument Marathon was deemed a monumental (pardon the pun) success by runners, residents, volunteers and team organizers that saw the event receive the most registered number of runners since 2016.
Having been my first time helping to organize and work the marathon, I literally had zero expectations of what I was a part of. But it literally blew me away to see the months of preparation come to fruition that morning and run like clockwork.
Meetings are held monthly by the steering committee of the marathon to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. Working with the many volunteers that give their time to this event, that is exactly what happens.
But there’s more to this than just a great event. Runners and their families are coming from states away just to participate in this marathon. With that, new eyes get to enjoy the beautiful scenic views of western Nebraska. Visitors spend money at local businesses. And increased interest in our community is found.
Many visitors might not believe that an event such as the Monument Marathon can take place in s smaller community. They soon know that it does. And it continues to bring more attention to the area every year.
Finally, a huge congratulations needs to go out to the people that make this event happen every year. The list is long with the coordinators and scores of volunteers but some names need to be mentioned. Jennifer Reisig, Don Roth, Howard Olsen, Katy Gompert, Rick Tuggle, Tom Holyoke, Alena Haun and Connie Ernest. Without this group, the marathon is definitely not what it has become.
Great job to all and let’s get ready for next year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.