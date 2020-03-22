This past weekend as my wife and I handled our weekly shopping needs, we were absolutely shocked when we reached the toilet paper aisle. I thought “no way” there has to be some. But no, it was all gone. Not one package left. Not even the cheap stuff.
I grabbed my cell phone and took a picture of what I was sure, something I would not see again, and posted it on Facebook. After receiving a few humorous cracks from friends, one actually let me know he just left another store and they were restocking the TP aisle.
After making a few jokes with store employees, asking them to text me if they see someone with toilet paper in their basket. And please let me know the direction they were going. After we laughed a bit, my wife and I checked out and headed to the other store.
We walked in, and almost as if the sun was rising up behind the TP aisle leading us to our purchase, I could hear harps and violins soothing my soul. There they were, not many but some, relief filled my body and I grabbed three packs and headed to the checkout counter. All the while, cautiously watching the other shoppers to ensure I wasn’t going to be mugged.
Now, I’ve been through a national disaster before with Hurricane Harvey in 2017. And for the life of me, I can’t remember that toilet paper was the most important item on everyone’s list for hurricane preparedness.
Same I’m sure, goes for winter storms and blizzards that might have resident stranded in their homes or cars for a number of days.
Bottled water, ready to each canned foods, high energy foods, non-perishable items, pet foods, chocolate bard and hard candy, medications, batteries and yes hygienic supplies which does include toilet paper were all very important to purchase prior to any weather event.
So why does the COVID-19 scare have all toilet paper sold out at nearly every location, even online?
People, who live in areas where hurricanes are prevalent, know what they should be supplying themselves with. People, who live where heavy snow and blizzards are prevalent, know how to prepare for their weather event.
But a worldwide event, such as COVID-19 is not something people are used to. When fear sets in about something we know very little about, many people panic, which in turn leads to panic buying. And unfortunately not for what is really needed.
Think about it. Do you remember a time when you had to go to the bathroom, only to realize you were out of toilet paper? You probably didn’t move from your throne until someone brought you another roll.
Now amplify that…No toilet paper in the house at all.
It’s my opinion that this run on toilet paper is not about the COVID-19 virus, although it started there, but it’s more about “what’s the alternative to toilet paper”? There isn’t one.
In the list of items above that one should have for a natural disaster, everything can be replaced with some other option, everything except toilet paper. Yes, you can use baby wipes if you want to pay an arm and a leg, but toilet paper is an item we all use and have used our entire lives. Some will even say it’s as important as sleeping and eating. Yea, I know.
Is buying 12 packs at one time overkill…unless you have a big family, I believe it is. 12 packs times 24 rolls per pack is 288 rolls of TP. If your family happens to be quarantined to your home for 14 days, you will have 20.8 rolls of toilet paper per day. I’d say that’s more than enough.
Twelve packs of 12 rolls is 144 total rolls. That’s even 10.25 rolls per day over 14 day quarantine. Who needs that many rolls?
I use 12 packs for the above discussion as there were a couple of folks that did purchase 12 packs. But when it comes to feeling clean and fresh, I guess there is no limit.
