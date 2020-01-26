On Dec. 19, 1998, a Republican Majority lead House of Representatives impeached former President Bill Clinton.
Of the four articles brought to the House by the Judiciary Committee, only two were passed by majority vote and sent to the Senate for adjudication.
Article One: Grand Jury Perjury. William Jefferson Clinton swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth before a Federal grand jury of the United States. Contrary to that oath, he willfully provided perjurious, false and misleading testimony to the grand jury concerning one or more of the following: (1) the nature and details of his relationship with a subordinate Government employee; (2) prior perjurious, false and misleading testimony he gave in a Federal civil rights action brought against him; (3) prior false and misleading statements he allowed his attorney to make to a Federal judge in that civil rights action; and (4) his corrupt efforts to influence the testimony of witnesses and to impede the discovery of evidence in that civil rights action.
Article Three: Obstruction of Justice. William Jefferson Clinton, in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice, and has to that end engaged personally, and through his subordinates and agents, in a course of conduct or scheme designed to delay, impede, cover up, and conceal the existence of evidence and testimony related to a Federal civil rights action brought against him in a duly instituted judicial proceeding.
The other two articles that did not pass the House were:
Article Two: Perjury in Paula Jones Case, The president provided perjurious, false and misleading testimony in the Jones case in his answers to written questions and in his deposition. Clinton settled out of court with Jones for $850,000, was found in contempt of court for misleading testimony, was ordered to pay the court $1,202, an additional $90,000 to Jones’ lawyers and saw his license to practice law suspended for five years.
Article Four: Abuse of Power. The president misused and abused his office by making perjurious, false and misleading statements to Congress. William Jefferson Clinton, in refusing and failing to respond, and in making perjurious, false and misleading statements, assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the sole power of impeachment vested by the Constitution in the House of Representatives and exhibited contempt for the inquiry.
Clinton was ultimately acquitted by a Democratic Majority Lead Senate.
Full Articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton can be read here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/clinton/stories/impeachvote121198.htm#full3
On Dec. 10, 2019, nearly 11 years to the day, the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Article One: Abuse of Power, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential Election. In doing so, he compromised the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process.
Article Two: Obstruction of Congress, Donald J. Trump has directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issues by the House of Representatives pursuant to its “sole Power of Impeachment.” President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices and officials not to comply with subpoena’s sent by the House of Representatives.
Full articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump can be read here: https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/democrats.judiciary.house.gov/files/documents/articles%20of%20impeachment.pdf
Of the 235 Democrats currently elected into the Democrat Majority Lead House of Representatives, 41 were a part of the Clinton impeachment process in 1998. This includes Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Zoe Lofgren, who were among the 41 that voted “Not” to impeach then Democratic President Clinton. Pelosi argued in Favor of a Censure vote which is a formal statement of disapproval. However, she was the leader of the recent impeachment proceedings, and also among the same 41 that did vote to impeach Republican President Trump.
The Judiciary Committee in 1998 noted multiple counts of perjury against then President Clinton. Perjury is a crime. A person convicted of perjury under federal law may face up to five years in prison. He was not found guilty, nor was he removed from office.
So how can we say President Trump committed a crime, when there are no criminal acts listed in either of his impeachment articles? They talk about perceived actions taken by the President, but the perception of those actions doesn’t create a crime.
The United States Constitution, Article 2, Section 4, states that the “President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States” shall be removed from office if convicted in an impeachment trial of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”.
Neither the treason or bribery are stated in the Impeachment Articles against President Trump, nor are there detailed high crimes and/or misdemeanors.
The clause in Article 2, Section 4 was set to rule out the possibility of Congress impeaching and removing officials simply for incompetence or general unfitness for office. Impeachments are not a remedy for government officials who are simply bad at their jobs. However, the line between general unfitness and abuse of office can be quite blurry for those that don’t like an election result.
Article Two for President Trump, Obstruction of Congress, and Clintons Article Three, Obstruction of Justice, are nearly identical when reading the full complaint. However, House Democrats voted against obstruction charges against Clinton, but voted for obstruction against Trump.
The House of Representatives impeachment process in 1998 and 2019 were both partisan votes that split down party lines. The Senate will be the same.
Hypocrisy should not be how our nation is ruled, whether by Democrats or Republicans. But in both impeachment cases above, hypocrisy is in high form!
