What is “Quid Pro Quo”? It is a Latin term meaning “something for something.” The contractual term for quid pro quo is “mutual consideration.” In order for a contract to be enforceable, it must involve the exchange of things of value. The things exchanged may be goods or services.
Basically, it is a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something. But under its definition, “Quid Pro Quo” is literally everywhere.
In the business world for example, it is seen as personal favor for a promotion or a signing of a contract between entities. Both are “mutual consideration” acts between two parties. The first of course being illegal.
In our personal lives, “Quid Pro Quo” is accepted as common place. If you trade services with another individual, you have committed “Quid Pro Quo.”
Quid pro quo in the political world is also quite a regular occurrence. But has remained an inside topic until recently. The President Trump impeachment hearings brought it into the forefront of our nation and became the topic of many conversations.
Democrats are convinced President Trump committed “Quid Pro Quo” while talking on the phone with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He and Zelensky both have denied the allegations for months. Did he, or didn’t he is the question everyone is asking? And depending on which mainstream media news facet you watch, is probably the side you agree with.
When a president arranges an agreement to free American hostages from a foreign country, is that “Quid pro Quo”? Yep.
When our federal government agrees to put a U.S. Embassy on foreign soil, both governments received something from this. Is that “Quid Pro Quo”? Under its definition, yes, it is.
When a political candidate running for office accepts large donations from a supporter in return for a governmental favor if he wins, is that “Quid Pro Quo”? Absolutely, it is. Does it happen? Every election.
When former VP Joe Biden threatened to not pay the Ukrainian government their $1 billion dollar guarantee, if the Ukranian state prosecutor was not fired, is that “Quid Pro Quo”? One hundred percent, it is.
Here is what Biden said during a 2018 appearance before the council on Foreign Relations. “I remember going over, convincing our team … that we should be providing for loan guarantees. … And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from [then-Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor [Shokin]. And they didn’t … They were walking out to a press conference. I said, ‘Nah, … We’re not going to give you the billion dollars.’ They said, ‘You have no authority. You’re not the president.’ … I said, ‘Call him.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ … I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’
So, if President Barack Obama was involved in this, did he also commit “Quid Pro Quo”? Yes, he did. Was either Biden or Obama charged with a crime? No, they were not, thus making the “Quid Pro Quo” attack on President Trump null and void…or not important.
But “Quid Pro Quo” on its own, most of the time, is not illegal. However, when discrimination, harassment or corruption are involved, then it is and rightly so.
Those on the far left pushing the “Quid Pro Quo” impeachment plan defend the decision stating that President Trump abused the powers granted him in Article II of the United States Constitution when he chose to investigate a political rival for personal gain. Was that the case? Again, depends on which mainstream media news facet you watch.
Of the many powers granted the president of the United States has, there are a few that are important to know.
Under Executive Powers, the president has broad powers to manage national affairs and the priorities of the government.
Under Foreign Affairs, the president may negotiate executive agreements with foreign powers that are not subject to Senate confirmation.
Under Executive Privilege, the president has the ability to withhold information from the public, Congress, and the courts in national security and diplomatic affairs. History has shown that this is not absolute. Just ask former Presidents Nixon and Clinton.
Yes, most of us have read the transcripts of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky. But unless we are all mind readers and know what the intention of the call between Trump and Zelensky actually was for, then it’s simply accusations. There needs to be dominant proof to impeach a president. In my opinion, that has not been the case.
Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma, a Ukranian energy company. Biden was handling negotiations with the Ukranian government. The Ukranian government has long been known for its corruption. And Burisma has long been known to be one of the most corrupt companies in the Ukraine. These are facts we know.
Does the president not have the right to look into potential corruption even if it is regarding actions of a political rival, a former president or former state senator? If nothing is found, then there is no harm done, right?
Maybe the conservative voters are wrong. Maybe the liberal voters are wrong. Or maybe, we are all wrong. So let the impeachment of the president move forward into the Senate, and let’s see what shakes loose. My bet is, if Congress votes to impeach, the Senate hearings will be even more interesting.
One thing is definitely for sure, it will make for some interesting reality TV.
