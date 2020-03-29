It’s no wonder the Small Business is known as “The Backbone of America.” With more than 30 million small businesses across the country that employ close to 48% of the country’s total workforce, if something happens to small business, something happens to the nation.
The SBA Office of Advocacy defines a small business as a firm with fewer than 500 employees.
With the current health concerns over the coronavirus, small businesses across the country are definitely being impacted. Some are closing their doors, others are changing up their business model, while still others are laying off employees just to compensate their losses and try to keep their business alive.
With nearly half of the nation’s employees working for small businesses, it’s easy to recognize the negative impact this event could have on “The Backbone of America”. Realistically our nation could drastically change forever.
Working to keep small business as a vital economic engine in every community across the nation, the SBA will provide disaster assistance loans for Small Businesses impacted by the Coronavirus. The plan, work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the situation.
Additionally, the SBA continues to assist small businesses with counseling and navigating their own preparedness plans through our network of 68 District Offices and numerous Resource Partners located around the country. The SBA will continue to provide every small business with the most effective and customer-focused response possible during these times of uncertainty.
Businesses interested in obtaining information should contact SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov (link sends e-mail).
Now that’s all well and good, but it’s a loan that has to be repaid. Not the same as a personal subsidies check by the government to help families.
Local businesses still need our help. Many are trying their best to simply keep their head above water. Not only is their small business their personal livelihood, it is also a major part of the livelihood of our community. For without small business, this community could cease to exist.
To adapt during this ever-changing health concern, small businesses are making major changes just to stay afloat.
For instance, dine in restaurants have changed their business plan to take out or delivery only. In fact, just yesterday I ordered Take Out from Sizzling Sirloin in Gering. Is still good food, and we helped a local business.
Business offices are minimizing the number of staff that works in the office daily, allowing others to work from home. We are doing the same here at the Star Herald. The work is still getting done, and employees are still getting paid.
Others that have the space are moving desks or tables so employees stay outside the 6’ social distancing range. Adjusting to the situation is a part of business. And we must do what we must to keep our business stable enough to make it through these choppy waters.
Changes must be made responsibly to respect and follow the guidelines that are in place to confine this virus, with each of us doing our part to keep it from spreading.
But don’t be afraid to call your favorite local business. They need you more than ever right now.
Log In
