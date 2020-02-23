In a race that started with 29 candidates vying for the lone Democratic presidential candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November, we are now down to 8. Only six of those were invited to the Las Vegas Democrat debate last week.
Only five had been invited to all nine debates to date. Those being Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Mike Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions on his own campaign, made his first debate appearance in Las Vegas. While Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer were not invited to the Las Vegas Debate.
With three debates left before the DNC select their lone candidate to take on the Republican president, there still doesn’t seem to be one that stands out among the rest.
If I were a democratic voter across this nation, I would be worried with the list of names above. In my opinion, not one is capable to beat Trump. But that’s just my opinion.
However, if I were to vote democratic, I would be more comfortable with an Amy Klobuchar above any other. I don’t think she has the lasting power to go the distance, but I like her. She just seems real to me. She doesn’t focus on the BS, she is strong, balanced and knows the issues.
To me, Bloomberg is a distraction that clutters up the mess even more. He didn’t look good in Las Vegas, although I’m sure he will be invited to Charleston, South Carolina, for the next debate. Because that’s what money can do.
Elizabeth Warren needs to drop out and stop wasting money on her personal goal of becoming the first woman president. She’s dropping in polls and will absolutely not become the nominee. Too much against her.
Buttegieg, Gabbard and Steyer all have had a decent run just making into the final 8.
As Gabbard and Steyer were not invited to the Las Vegas debate, it’s doubtful they will be invited to Charleston, South Carolina, which should be the clear end of their run.
Buttegieg is the only one of those three that can make it much further, but will not go all the way unless he is pegged to be a vice presidental running mate. I don’t see him beating out Sanders or Biden.
That leaves Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Both of who many feel are the top contenders for the nominee. And are one of two I personally expect to see on the November ballot.
Sanders, a true to form left wing socialist, doesn’t seem to have the same size following he did during his 2016 run. Almost as if he has gone further left than most are comfortable with. Don’t get me wrong, he has a following. And with the other names listed above not doing well, this will help him, which is why I see him in the final two.
A large percent of democratic voters feel Biden is the only one who has any chance to beat Trump. And in my opinion, he will be on the ballot in November. This is because neither the new, nor the radical candidates will have enough backing by the entire DNC to go the distance.
All in all, the only person that this helps the most is Trump. I just don’t see a candidate democratic candidate who can, or will, beat him. Again, this is just my opinion.
