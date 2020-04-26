On Thursday, April 30 the Star Herald, along with 17 other newspapers across Nebraska, will produce for their communities a United States Flag in the shape of our great state of Nebraska to promote “Stronger Together.”.
Readers will be able to pull the flag out of the paper and hang it prominently in their home, front window or business to show their support for fellow Nebraskans during this difficult time.
We want to thank all the sponsors that have helped to make this project possible. They are predominantly placed on the back side of the flag so all will know who they are.
It’s important during times such as these that we are able to lean on each other. That we know others will have our back whether it be in business or our personal lives, having that support truly does help.
Our day to day lives have changed. And there is really no way of knowing what things will be like when this is all said and done. Will things go back to normal? Or will it be a new normal? We just don’t know.
Social distancing, working remotely, staying locked away in our homes for days at a time can be mentally draining. Depression, anxieties and stress are all very true emotions and feelings that take their toll.
Watch out for each other. Be there for each other. And stay strong for each other.
Stronger Together:
Stronger is the word that enables us
To withstand great force and pressure.
Together is the word we value
We are here for one another.
Stronger is a feeling
When supported by family and friends
Together is the comfort
They will be there to the end.
Stronger is the strength
To ask for help when in need
Together it is natural
To help each another succeed.
Stronger we are Nebraskan’s
Standing side by side.
Together we are Nebraskan’s
Supporting each other with pride.
Please remember to take pull out the flag this Thursday and hang it where everyone can see it. We are all in this together.
