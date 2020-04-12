It’s time such as these that we must all work together, especially when it comes to the business side of our community.
When citizens are afraid to go out of their home to go shopping, to a restaurant, the gym, etc., businesses begin to struggle financially.
Many become concerned about their future. Will they be able to survive until this health scare is over? How will things have changed? How do we get through it? The list of concerns seems to be never ending.
Fortunately, there are other businesses that, although struggling to a degree as well, are able to help other businesses.
It is due to this concern that the Star-Herald, 21st Century Equipment, Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce and Twin Cities Development have partnered together in an effort to help local businesses through this difficult time.
All local businesses looking for additional ways to promote themselves “FREE of charge” can do so through our “Buy Local Gift Card” directory.
It’s simple, and there are no strings attached. We can do this due to the great businesses named above that want to help you succeed.
So, just go to https://www.cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory and fill out the form. Once you have done so, click “Submit Gift Card Information” button. And we will do the rest.
We will continually promote the gift card page over the next 8 weeks to ensure your business stays in front of potential customers.
The great part, when customers purchase a gift card now through this marketplace, it provides the local business a timely boost while giving the consumers the flexibility to shop at a later date. Or, through their online Ecommerce website.
Local businesses are the backbone of our community and need this important revenue to help them now more than ever. So let’s all do what we can, when we can, to help.
Customers will begin seeing marketing efforts for our “Buy Local” webpage over the coming days. Please keep an eye open for an e-mail blast, social media post or print marketing to do your part.
