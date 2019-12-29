As individuals, we are tested daily. We make choices, some good and some bad. But that in itself is life. As a nation, it is much the same. Since July 4, 1776, the leaders we have elected into office have had to make many choices which focus on the future of our nation. There too, some have been good and others have been bad. The life of learning is no different.
Each and every one of us makes decisions that may very well be different than that of another. Why would that be? Well, because none of us are alike. And that’s good. Similarly we have and share opinions that others may not agree with. And that is OK, too.
Our personal views are derived through the life and experiences that each of us have lived through. For instance, my experience of living in California, Oklahoma,Texas and now, Nebraska, will have impacted me differently than say someone who lived in Florida, New York, Colorado and Nebraska.
In turn, our political views are derived from the life we have lived similarly. We will never all agree on the direction of our nation or the individuals who govern our country. That alone is what makes this country one of the best around the world.
Unfortunately, that freedom which allows us to have and voice our own views has also helped us to lose our way as a civil nation. Bickering, in-fighting and even violence over our political beliefs have sadly become common place.
Civil: It’s an interesting word as it can be used as polar opposites. For example, one definition has it relating to ordinary citizens and their concerns, as distinct from military or ecclesiastical matters. In comparison, it is also defined at being courteous and polite.
I have had the sheer honor of building some absolutely awesome friendships throughout my life. Many of those friends hold much different political views than I do. Some are conservative, others are liberals, and some just don’t care at all. Each of them are great people who I highly respect, as well as their right to feel the way they do.
During conversations either on the phone, face to face or over social media, we are civil to each other. We speak our minds, but when finished we leave the discussion much the way it started, with mutual respect for each other. I’m certain many of you have similar experiences.
So why is it that complete strangers are unable to do this? Is it because there is no initial respect for someone we don’t know? Is it easy to just say how we feel about something and move on thinking to ourselves they are an imbecile, ignorant, misinformed or a racist?
We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, need to quit our petty bickering and understand that its OK for others to have and share an opinion that we may not always agree with.
The divisiveness of our nation lies solely in our hands to repair. We give power to politicians that we hope will handle our bidding for us. We elect them to represent us. Yet very few do that to our acceptance.
We argue that politics is the core of our nation, which is something I wholeheartedly disagree with. We are the core of our nation. You, me, our family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors and citizens across our communities we don’t even know. We are the soul of America.
I don’t expect the New Year of 2020 to start any differently than 2019 is ending. But I do believe that we, as individuals of a great nation, have the ability to make long-term changes one person at a time.
Maybe make a resolution to find someone you don’t know, or know you won’t always agree with and go out for coffee, lunch or just a visit. Hell, email me and I’ll take you to lunch. I love meeting new people. You might find that you have more in common than you think.
I’ll leave you with this quote from Gandhi; “You must be the change you want to see in the world.”
Have a Happy and Safe New Year!
