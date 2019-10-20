Throughout the history of our nation, only two presidents have been impeached while in office: Andrew Jackson and Bill Clinton. Neither of whom were removed from office. Yet both were later acquitted by the Senate.
Former President Richard Nixon was probably the closest to being removed from office completely after eroding all political support. However, he resigned before being impeached and removed.
The threats to impeach President Trump began even before he took the oath of office in January 2017. And has ultimately been an ongoing conversation for Democrats ever since.
In 2017, the first year of his presidency, a resolution of impeachment failed in the Republican majority House of Representatives by a vote of 364 to 58. Until the 2018 election where Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives, impeachment was never going to happen.
In January 2019, less than 20 representatives supported impeachment. Shortly after the Mueller report was released in April of this year, the number of representatives supporting impeachment rose to 140. As of Sept. 24, and the new hot topic of former VP Biden and his Ukrainian ties, that number is now 208 out of 435 representatives.
The House of Representatives holds 435 seats, 235 which are Democrats, 199 which are Republican and one is Independent.
Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body levels charges against a government official. Impeachment does not in itself remove the official definitively from office; it is similar to an indictment in criminal law, and thus, it is essentially the statement of charges against the official.
The Constitution requires a two-thirds super majority vote of the Congress to impeach the president. Thus the number of votes needed to start impeachment is 290 votes from the House of Representatives. The Senate then enters judgment on its decision, whether to convict or acquit. Out of the 100 seats in the Senate, 53 are Republican, 45 are Democrat and two are Independent.
As it stands the Democrats need to turn 82 of the 199 Republican seats in the House just to have a super majority vote. This seems unlikely. Even if the Dems were to get to 290 for the impeachment, with a Republican-led Senate it is highly likely they would vote to acquit ending in dismissal of the accusations, of course unless there was absolute proof of wrong doing.
It’s evident that the slew of candidates running for the Democratic nomination is weak. Not unlike the Republican race for the 2016 nominee. Could this be the reason for the impeachment talk again? Keep the pressure on so when we get to November 2020, that’s what voters remember most?
It is also evident from the very beginning that Democratic politicians DO NOT LIKE Trump. Not even a little, not at all. And over the past couple years have shown they will do absolutely anything to keep him from being successful. Rather than focus on the hatred, I do wonder what could have been achieved if the Democrats focused more on working together for the country they serve than on continually finding ways to remove Trump. Maybe just wishful thinking, but ultimately, it is what needs to happen no matter who is the president of the United States, now and in the future.
“We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.