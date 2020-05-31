To open, or not to open?
Well, that is indeed the question…
Current state regulations are now allowing local businesses to open their doors, but not at 100% capacity, and definitely not without guidelines.
Here in the Panhandle, business owners have been chomping at the bit to reopen their businesses in hopes of keeping from financial ruin that many fear could potentially happen.
Restaurants can open limiting occupancy to 50% and each dining party must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from the next party (go to dhhs.ne.gov for a full list of guidelines).
Salons and barbers must ensure all clients and staff wear facemasks at all times while on-site. And can only have 10 customers or other invitees in the business at a time. Staff is excluded.
There are more of these guidelines located at dhhs.ne.gov for those interested in researching.
But while the financial side has some wanting things to get back to normal, or whatever normal will become, as fast as possible. There are many others still concerned about the potential of opening up too fast and the repercussions that could possibly come with it.
As of last Friday the State of Nebraska has seen a total of 13,261 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 170 deaths. That’s a .013% mortality rate.
Sitting here in Scotts Bluff County we have had 84 cases (as of May 29). That’s 1 in every 432 residents across the county have contracted the virus. This contracted rate decreases daily.
Compare that to Dawson County that has seen 833 cases. That’s 1 in every 29 people. Or Hall County, that has seen 1,482 cases and a contracted rate of 1 in every 41 residents.
The Panhandle has definitely been, so far, spared the brunt of the outbreak. No, that doesn’t mean it won’t or can’t increase. It doesn’t mean it will increase either. But we still need to be careful.
Although it may seem presumptuous, business owners need to begin preparing now for the next three months. And asking themselves how do I ensure my customers will be back? How do I plan for the future? Will I be able to survive this uncertain time?
As the weather warms, and states relax restrictions, residents of communities will begin to find and set new routines. So as a business working to re-open, their marketing decisions over the next 1-6 months will be of vital importance to the success they will see over that same time frame.
Phase 1 of the new business landscape is “Trepidation.” Consumers are going to start venturing out again in a limited way.
Phase 2 we will see consumers developing comfort. Consumers will start finding new routines and re-discovering old ones.
Phase 3 is “The New Norm.” Where consumers will have largely adapted and new trends will start to stick.
This is why the Star-Herald has positioned its new Marketing Agency to help businesses achieve maximum and proper reach with maximum results. We understand that there will be some locations that resist the urge to re-open. And that is their decision to make.
Individual Facebook promoting is fine to use, and should be a part of any marketing plan. But Facebook algorithms currently only allow 1-2% of Facebook Page followers to receive any promotional posts.
Business owners, no matter which media or agency they prefer to use, should focus their attention on the following steps and invest back into their business.
Step 1 – the message to potential consumers must begin immediately and run for one month. “Yes, We are Open.” This is to ensure the message sticks in the mind of consumers. Your customers are excited to have you back. Let them know. They need to know your new hours if they have changed. They need to know what to expect when they arrive, cleanliness, capacity restrictions, etc…
Step 2 – the message must contain COVID-19 compliance. Consumers need to be 100% certain they are safe when approaching and entering businesses. Are you compliant with state regulations? Consumers and employees are all safe upon entering your business. Additional updates on how you are doing business.
Step 3 – Promote, promote, promote. Offer specials thanking customers for staying with you during this uncertain time. Have hours expanded back to normal? What’s new with your business?
These steps may seem simple and a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many business owners don’t follow the three basic steps. Basically, if you want more business, you must market and brand your business as a location consumers want to seek out.
Whether businesses use the Star-Herald or another Marketing Agency, they should focus their attention over the next few months on promoting their business.
In addition to print, radio and television marketing platforms, look toward the following platforms to enhance and be more specific with your reach.
Targeted Display - allows you to reach your ideal customer where they spend time online, utilizing data segments such as demographic information, lifestyle interests and browsing behavior, and then serve your ads to them wherever they are online, across all device types.
Directory Listing Services & Google My Business - Ensure customers know you’re open with Directory Listing Intelligence.
Targeted Email – 90% of people check their email on a weekly basis. Quickly deliver information and offers to shape customer behavior. Increase retention and repeat business.
SmartSend – Send messages to customer via email or texting. Communicate with current and past clients on a platform with a 97% open rate.
Pay Per Click - Reach customers who are ready to make a purchase decision by showing up prominently on Google Search Results Pages.
Whatever your business intention, whether you are already open, looking to re-open, or are planning a future re-opening, Now is the time to drive customers back to your business.
Local business is the backbone of our community. Let’s keep it that way.
