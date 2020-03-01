The community newspaper of today has distinguishing characteristics. But most important is its commitment to serving informational needs to their community. The community is defined by the community’s members and a shared sense of belonging. A community may be geographic, political, social or religious…or all of the above.
Some community newspapers are published once a week and some are daily, while some only exist online. Basically, any newspaper that defines itself as committed to serving a particular community is a “community newspaper”.
Although each newspaper publisher may have their own views on how best to reach out, share, interact and encourage feedback from the community, I feel the community newspaper needs to be a shared voice by all citizens. That only comes from allowing each and every member of the community to use their “community newspaper” as their voice if they so desire.
For instance, recently, there were a couple of columns published on the “Opinion” page of the Star Herald. The first being published on Wednesday, Feb. 19 by Jay Mitchell, titled “The sad truth about our president”.
Mr. Mitchell wrote to me a couple months back after reading one of my conservative slanted columns, which usually publish each Sunday. Some folks agree, while others disagree and Mr. Mitchell did disagree. He came by the Star-Herald office to visit, and I asked him if he wanted to run a letter to the editor or a column in the paper sharing his views? And so he did. Some agreed with Mr. Mitchell’s column also sharing their thoughts in letters to the editor that published later. There were others did not like his opinion. And that’s OK.
Last Sunday, my column focused on my personal views and opinions around the Democratic presidential candidates and their lack of a front runner in the race. Later that day, I received an email from Melissa Armstrong who thinks that as an editor (publisher) of a small town paper, it is inappropriate to voice my meaningless opinion on my republican views. Safe to say, she disagreed with my column. And that’s OK.
I bring all this up, as there seems to be confusion as to who can publish an opinion in the paper and why. First off, I feel it’s important to note that the only place in a newspaper where an individual can publish their personal opinion is on the “Opinion” page. So it is there that each and every one of us have the right to write in and have our thoughts shared.
Main news stories that publish within the first three pages of the community newspaper should never involve a reporter’s opinion, only information gathered by the reporter about the story that will published.
The editor of a community newspaper is the lead author that would write an editorial following the views and opinions of the newspaper itself on different topics and events. Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. The rest of the columns that fill out the opinion pages each week, are individuals such as myself, sharing their views with readers.
With those columnists, the Star-Herald seeks balance. Some are local columnists while others are national columnists. Some are politically conservative while others are politically liberal. Some are religious while some are outdoorsy. Some are about family, while others about life. Balance…
These are followed up by readers just like you that share their own views and opinions by writing and have published a “Letter to the Editor” in the Star-Herald. The opinion page is a place where everyone can share their views. The columnists merely start the conversation.
To be clear, the “opinion” page is not a place for individuals to force their views upon readers. But is a place where we can take those opinions and create thought and discussion. Agreeing with each other is not the point. The point is balance.
The Star-Herald is a community newspaper that strives to meet that balance daily. I don’t know what other publishers or newspaper companies did with the Star-Herald when it came to content under their leadership. I can only tell you what I feel is right for a community newspaper and what I strive for.
I have long felt that a community newspaper should be the mirror image of the community it serves. Within the pages of the newspaper, should be an ongoing story about a community, a story about events, issues, people, feelings, good things, bad things and even its own thoughts…Your thoughts.
Join the conversation. And join the story. There’s a lot to be told.
