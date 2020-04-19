Professor Knut Wittkowski, retired head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York stated, “The coronavirus could be exterminated if we permitted most people to lead normal lives and shelter the most vulnerable parts of society until the danger has passed.”
Wittkowski feels that the current government plan to shelter in place is the wrong plan and will only lengthen the life of the virus, not control it.
State Senators Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman, both conservatives, agree with Wittkowski. As shelter in place and statewide lockdowns takes over, concerns over local businesses and their future grow. Many business owners are concerned that if these current restrictions continue, they could quite possibly shut their business completely, and never reopen.
“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of society needs to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even recognize they were infected.” Wittkowski says.
He further claims, “So it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about 4 weeks when the virus has been exterminated”.
Not everyone is as passionate about herd immunity and its potential impact on COVID-19 as Wittkowski and our two state senators.
In fact, Professor Willem van Schaik of Microbiology and Infection at the University of Birmingham feels, “The major problem with coronavirus is that this is a novel virus that has never spread before, which means that everyone is at risk for infection. Herd immunity can only be reached by widespread vaccination (but there is currently no vaccine, and it may take a long time before an effective vaccine becomes available) or by individuals falling ill and recovering thereby developing natural immunity against the virus.”
Van Shaik does agree that herd immunity makes it harder for a disease to spread. But with a virus such as COVID-19, that has never spread before, herd immunity does come with considerable risks and downsides. Which is why, Shelter in place and lockdowns are the right move. We can all help reduce the spread by continuing hand hygiene and social distancing as well.
Professor of Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences, University of Liverpool, Matthew Baylis asks, “A key question is how much immunity is needed before we get herd immunity? As it varies per disease, depending on how transmissible it is. For highly transmissible diseases, like measles, on average one person might infect up to 20 others, and herd immunity kicks in at 95% immune – and so, the target coverage for MMR vaccine is 95%. For flu, on average one person infects just 1.3 others; in this case herd immunity kicks in at about 25% immune or less.”
It is estimated with COVID-19 that one person may infect as many as 2-3 others on average, showing that herd immunity should kick in between 50-67%.
The United States has a population of approximately 331,002,651. So using the above as a basis, to get to 60% immunity or start herd immunity, 198,601,591 people would need to come in contact with the virus. As it stands today, there have seen 614,180+ confirmed cases across the nation.
S,o I guess the question is, do we really want to change the direction of defeating the virus to infecting an additional 197,987,411 citizens? Although the herd immunity mindset of fixing this issue faster does have some merit, in my opinion, we should seek other alternatives to help local businesses.
We are all struggling right now. We are all being impacted to some degree. While sitting here in the Nebraska Panhandle, it may not seem as overwhelming to us, especially when we drive down the street and citizens are out and about doing their shopping, going to their favorite restaurant to pick up dinner, etc…
Like you, I want to see things become better as well. There’s nothing more frustrating trying to find a sense of normalcy in an un-normal time. But we do need to be careful how we handle this transition to ensure we have something to come back to.
