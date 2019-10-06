The phone would ring in my office. I would answer and on the other end a voice would say, “We would love to have you come speak to our group next month.” Immediately the fear would start. That uncomfortable warm feeling around my heart, the feeling I hated more than anything would start to consume me.
My first and only thought was “How can I get out of this?” My mind searching for an excuse. Soon, I would let the caller know that I would be out of town for work that day, on vacation or any number of other excuses I had used over the years.
I had suffered from severe social anxiety my entire life. But it wasn’t until I was 47 years old that I was finally diagnosed with it.
I remember back when I was in junior high and high school speech classes. I would do the work, prepare my presentation so I had it down pat, and when my name was called I would get a big fat “F” because I told my teacher I didn’t finish. I guess the “F” was easier to handle.
It’s interesting after you learn that you have severe social anxiety, all the moments of your life to that point that were affected by your anxiety, all come rushing back. The times you played sick so you didn’t have to go to school. The times when you created excuses so as to not be present at events or even family get-togethers that would have multiple extended families invited. All were like a gut punch, just thinking about it.
As I grew older, I prayed it would just go away. But every time we would attend meetings and have to stand up in front of the group to introduce yourself and what you did, it was a frustrating reminder that it had not.
Close family and friends that I could confide my fears with would say, it’s just nerves, the more you get up in front of people the easier it will get. Well, it never did. The more stressful the job I would have, the more my anxieties would increase.
It finally came to a head for me when I had a nervous breakdown on a conference call in late 2012. Unbeknownst to me, I was going to be called upon to share sales information to more than 70 other publishers on the call. Well, let’s just say it didn’t go well. My voice was shaking, I was talking so fast I couldn’t think clearly, my head felt like it was going to explode
I knew I had to do something. This was getting out of control. So I did what I figured would be the best way to cope, grab a shot of tequila before upcoming conference calls. It would calm my nerves just enough. Unfortunately, that in turn led to a whiskey and Coke in the evenings just to take the edge off. Understand that I still didn’t know I had an anxiety disorder. Just me searching for help.
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting tens of millions of adults over the age of 18 every year. Anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 37% of those suffering ever receive treatment. There are more than 15 million adults that suffer from social anxiety disorder each year. Seventy-five percent experience their first symptoms during childhood or early teenage years.
I am lucky, I found help. It may have been long overdue, but finally found it. Over the past six years, working with my therapist and primary care physician, we found a common balance for my anxieties. Now, I have control over my anxieties much more than my anxieties have control over me.
Something that I was embarrassed about for the majority of my life, I can now talk about openly. Do I still have anxieties to a certain extent? Yes. But after a lifetime of creating lies just so as to not have to face the most crippling fear I knew, I now strive to control myself, prepare myself and do the best I can.
For individuals that can relate to this, you know it’s not an easy discussion to have. But if you feel the need to converse with someone who understands, please feel free to reach out. You are not alone.
