Social Media and poor mainstream media news reporting of the new COVID-19 virus, or Coronavirus, have thrown our nation into constant concern. And rightly so as much of the information or misinformation keeps us wondering what is fact and what is not.
False information such as, “Will cold weather kill the coronavirus?” to “Nose rinses help prevent the coronavirus!” both of which are not true, have us continually guessing and help grow the fear.
Between November of 2002 and July 2003, prior to the social media explosion, the SARS virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which was also a coronavirus, spread to more than two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia before it was contained.
Researchers claim that both coronaviruses are a mutated virus normally found in animals, specifically civet cats of Asia. Although both strains are similar, the current mortality rate for COVID-19 virus is 20-30 per 1,000 people while SARS was 95 per 1,000 people.
Overall the SARS virus infected 8,098 people which resulted in the death of 774 across 17 countries. As of 2004, there have been zero reported cases of SARS worldwide. Although the mortality rate for the SARS virus was much higher than we are seeing with COVID-19, the current virus is affecting more people totaling just over 129,770 to date with 4,751 resulting in death.
As of today there are currently 56.352 infected patients with 90% of those in mild condition and 10% in serious or critical condition. In the United States there have been 938 total cases with 29 resulting in death, or a 3% mortality rate.
As was the case with SARS, individuals that are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms be elderly people and those with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.
As for children the disease seems to be relatively rare and mild. Currently studies from China suggested that just over 2% of cases were children under the age of 18. And of these, fewer than 3% developed severe or critical symptoms.
So what are the symptoms to watch for?
•Fever
•Cough
•Difficulty breathing
•Muscle pain
•Tiredness
Yes, they all sound like influenza symptoms, which is also why the concerns have become so intense. However, more serious cases can develop pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis and septic shock.
Beginning in today’s edition of the Star Herald, we will be publishing a five week series on COVID-19 virus which will run every Sunday. We understand that there is a lot of information our readers receive daily on this subject and can be very hard decipher. However, through this series, it is our goal to increase the understanding of truth, minimize the amount of concern and how to remain vigilant.
We hope you find the series on this topic helpful.
