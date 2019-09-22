ROBERTS: Ho - Go

Ever learning, I get to share paths with various high school students during each week. I love their energy and personal vernacular.
I’d like to say they keep me young…but … there’s this contradictory mirror of mine. Brutally honest it is.
Noteworthy: while in a treestand you can multi-task by even tracking your email and texts, the goings on of football scores, play sudoku, weather radar and all else that’s internet-able.
So this week I learned there’s this thing now called “Ho Co.”
A teenager in the know can tell you in a heartbeat what it means.Though I still remain pretty much “out of it’.
(Just ask any of them). I think they do it on purpose.
Turns out it’s a simple abbreviated nickname for “Homecoming”. Of COURSE, you say.
Ho Co (pronounced with two long “O”s …remember what our English teachers taught us about long and short vowels?) is packed with cheer-full expressions by teens and tailgaters and teachers and tribes and tunnel walks.
Right on cue the crowd will leap to its feet. Fight songs, alma maters (latin meaning “nurturing mother”…go figure!) all course our airways with distinct, nostalgic and plaintiff musical overtones and crescendos.
Duck bumps now reveal the chilling influence of this grand time and event called “Homecoming”. (Uh, make that Ho Co). Re-united friendships and fellowship prevail. And the high schoolers and college crews get some of their first glimpses into an incredible and emotional camaraderie- hype. It’s that one game of the year heralded as HO CO!!!
So, I’d like to suggest another abbreviated word form. Ho GO!
What a rich and powerful promise of belonging, and caring and being cared for.
Ho Go!
Everyone of us, no exceptions, is heart-beating toward our inevitable Ho Go.
JESUS let us know that He would never leave us or forsake us and that “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (John 14:2)
So, we await that last heartbeat and final whoosh from our lungs. THIS one is Ho GO!
It’s “home-GOING.” Face to face with JESUS, provided, of course we have received Him as our Savior.
Are you ready? Sadly there is another homegoing for those rejecting God’s phenomenal gift of eternal life. HO Go.
Some leave our homes and never return, yet there’s a sweet reunion for those that are privileged to celebrate homecoming.
There’s some truth to the cliché’ that home is where the heart is. Ho Co, and Ho GO.
Aunt Alice was being courted by now Uncle Don.
Dad tells the story of a horse ride when Don came to visit the farm to meet the family. It was a fun casual horseback ride with Don and Alice’s three mischievous brothers…until they eventually turned back toward the barn…homeward. The horse knew well the way home and, as usual, sped off at break-neck speed toward the security of his home corral…with no regard for the terrified tin-horn riding on his back. Fortunately, Uncle Don neither fell nor broke his neck, though he briefly contemplated breaking the necks of Alice’s three brothers. Ho Go. Laughter overcame the soon-to-be brothers-in-law… a picture of happiness…and terror. It’s in the life of a horse’s Ho Go…and ours.
PRAYER NUGGET: William Law said, “He who has learned to pray has learned the greatest secret of a holy and happy life.” I’d sure like a holy and happy life and I’m looking forward to the amazing and ultimate Ho Go. Apparently we are right on schedule.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
