BREAKING NEWS ALERT: A group of monkeys attacked a lab assistant in a northern district of India, making off with blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at a government hospital, multiple media outlets reported.
It would have been breaking news had we reported last week, but these are uncertain times and we have focused most of our attention on staying alive.
As the theoretical cigar-chomping, hooch-swilling, skirt-chasing, cholesterol-lowering-medication-taking, underpaid and overworked 1930s newspaper-style bureau chief of the fictional yet highly respected Monkey Action News Team (MANT), I knew this story was a doozy.
In the old days, which were last February, I would have summoned my culturally diverse squad of the best guys and gals out there tracking down monkey news -- Johnny, Rico, Lulu, Jaafar, Kichiro and Toots – by sticking my head out of my office door and bellowing, “Get your lazy, gold-bricking, good-for-nothing hides in here on the double!”
But these aren’t the old days. The team has suffered through furloughs, pay cuts and a public flogging. I thought the company’s use of a public flogging was a little much, but I don’t make the corporate rules, I just enforce them with an iron hand.
The team has been working remotely during the pandemic until we can sanitize the office daily with old surplus DDT we bought on eBay.
The Monkey Action News Team is for the most part a gregarious, hands-on bunch and social distancing has been tough for them, although Toots has some previous experience. Her boyfriend has taken out seven restraining orders in four years.
But the corona sample-stealing monkey story needed our expertise. I set up a Zoom call so we could discuss our strategy. After 45 minutes, everyone had figured out how to unmute their microphones and point their webcams in the right direction.
I started with an inspirational message.
“I’m glad to see that none of you are dead. Also, prepare for another round of furloughs in the third quarter.”
Then, I moved on to the business at hand.
“As you know, these are uncertain times, but monkey news goes on and we need to cover it…Great Caesar’s ghost, Johnny! You know we can all see each other, right? Are you drinking moonshine from a Mason jar? It’s 10 o’clock in the morning, son, and you’re on the clock.”
“The clock? The clock?” Johnny yelped staring straight into the camera with wild eyes. “I can hear ticking, but it’s not a clock, boss. It’s a time bomb, a ticking time bomb and we’re all sitting right on top of it. Pandemic! Civil unrest! Why, I left my apartment to walk to the deli for sandwich meat on Sunday, fell in with a masked crowd of anarchists going in the same direction and the next think I know I’m catching a rubber bullet in the forehead”
“Settle down, Johnny,” I said, pretending to show concern for his fragile mental state. “Maybe you need to give those folks at the Employee Assistance Program a call.”
“They’ve all been furloughed!” he screamed. I quickly cut Johnny’s feed.
“Johnny? Johnny?” I said. “Well, gang it looks like we’ve had some technical difficulty and lost Johnny. When IT gets back from furlough we’ll have them look into the problem. Now, I need the rest of you to dig deep into this corona sample-stealing monkey situation. Who are these monkeys? What’s their motive? Are they working on their own vaccine? These are the questions that a monkey news-hungry nation wants answered, at least that part of the nation that isn’t on a ventilator or dodging rubber bullets.”
And just like that, the Monkey Action News Team sprang into action, all except for Johnny, who told me later he was never wearing pants again. I noted that in his personnel file.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
