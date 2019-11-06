The full-body pat down stopping just short of a cavity search did not make me feel safer. It made me feel like a criminal, a criminal whose Swiss Army knife should be hidden outside in the bushes at the suggestion of overzealous security who said there was no way I was coming in with it and enjoying an evening out with decent folks who did not have Swiss Army knives.
I had been to this particular music venue a dozen times or more. It’s a nice place, holds a thousand people or so fairly comfortably. There’s no sawdust on the floor, no chicken wire at the bandstand and they sell more fancy craft beer than Miller High Life.
I paid my money, got my ticket and strolled in like I’ve done before. But this time, I encountered new security measures that included the aforementioned full-body pat down. It’s the world we live in, I suppose, but I could not help wondering why I would be thoroughly searched and prodded here but not at the Waffle House at 4 a.m. when it would be more likely that I was up to no good.
“Empty your right pocket, please,” said the fellow who had just groped me.
I took out a wad of keys. Attached was the small Swiss Army knife I’ve carried for 20 years or more. I did not have the pleasure of serving in the Swiss Army but I’ve always admired the style and functionality of their equipment.
“No weapons,” he said.
“That’s not a weapon, that’s a tool,” I explained, “and we might need it. There could be a bottle-opening emergency back stage, the lead guitarist could develop a sudden hangnail, a backup singer might need a can of beanie weenies opened for a pre-show bite to eat and here I am, Johnny on the spot, the right man with the right tool.”
“No weapons, Johnny,” he said. “You can take it back to your car.”
“The car is eight miles away,” I said, exaggerating slightly but I figured that was OK because he was exaggerating by calling my tool a weapon.
“Sometimes people hide stuff in the bushes outside and pick it up when they leave,” he said.
So, he was advising me to take what he believed was a deadly weapon and hide it outside in the bushes where, in theory, it could be found by an actual homicidal maniac who goes on a neighborhood killing spree ripping hobos and street musicians to shreds, just not inside this particular venue.
“OK,” I said.
Of course I could not enjoy the show. Everywhere I looked I saw someone who snuck a potential weapon past security. An umbrella? Stab, stab. A giant purse? Bludgeon, bludgeon. A scarf? Strangle, strangle.
I kept thinking how unprepared I was for a bottle-opening emergency. Without the weight of my Swiss Army knife in my pocket my whole rhythm was off and I danced with a noticeable lean to the right.
By the time the opening band left the stage I feared the homicidal maniac had already found my Swiss Army knife in the bushes and was at that very moment leaving a bloody trail that would lead right back to me.
“Mr. Hollifield, I’m Detective Simmons, Homicide. Does this weapon look familiar to you?”
“For the last time, it’s a tool not a weapon.”
“There are three hobos and four street musicians down at the morgue who beg to differ.”
I left before the show was over, though it was technically over for me the moment the TSA wannabe cupped my nether regions. My weapon, er…I mean tool, was where I left it hidden outside the venue and it’s now back snug in my pocket.
I’m done with that music hall. I’d rather head down to the Waffle House at 4 a.m. where nobody makes me feel like a criminal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.