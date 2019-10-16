Froma Harrop is a columnist for Creators Syndicate.

Recipient of numerous awards and honors, Harrop has worked on the Reuters business desk, edited economics reports for The New York Times News Service and served on the Providence Journal editorial board. She has written for such diverse publications as The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar and Institutional Investor.

Harrop’s been seen on MSNBC and PBS and heard on NPR and many other radio outlets. And she is currently a contributor to CNN Opinion.

She now lives in New York City and Providence, Rhode Island.