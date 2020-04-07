Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS AFTERNOON AND TUESDAY AFTERNOONS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 IN THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WIND...SOUTHWEST 15-20 MPH WITH POSSIBLE GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...3-6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&