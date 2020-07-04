I’ve run across (never over, fortunately) a lot of these large plovers named “Killdeer.” They were given their “scientific name” of Charadrius vociferous in 1758, but somewhere along the line their distinct and plaintiff calls which were construed to sound like the word “killdeer” became its moniker of today…which, of course has nothing to do with killing a deer.
Wikipedia describes their color as mostly brown with rufous fringes.
Fortunately for me “rufous” was one of those blue lettered words that when you place your cursor over the word, up pops the definition…which defined the color as “reddish-brown or brownish-red” (honest, that’s what it said) first used to describe a color in 1782. And then the article added that the color is recorded earlier in 1527 as being a “diagnostic urine colour” (sheesh, really?)
All I was trying to do was get the low-down on a killdeer.
Their eggs incubate for 28 days (there’s that perfect number-7-multiple in egg hatching once again … and commonly only half the eggs survive predation).
A serious action by the killdeer has been its ability to distract predators. Typically, when danger is sensed, they will run from the nest screeching the alarm. The killdeer then lures the predator away from its nest by utilizing a deceptive broken-wing display. Crafty!
It’s been special to observe this first hand, finding the spotted eggs in the nest, watching the run and the faking. Have you had the opportunity to watch and hear this remarkable display of nature? This is their season.
The Creator of all this … including the rufous, ground nests, ability to mimic a broken wing, the distinctive shrill chirps and seasonal migration is worthy of great awe and praise. His Word declares, “To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven…” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
Though incomprehensible in our mind, GOD is GOD. He created seasons, male and female, the fish, the fowl, the creeping things, the animals, mankind was created in His image…all and each and every single one. He was His own DIY (Do it yourself) manual.
He paid no consultation fees, required no feasibility studies, and required no R & D (research and development division). He is GOD!
He also asked some pretty pointed questions. Like: “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell Me, if you have understanding. Who determined its measurements? Surely you know! Or who stretched the line upon it? To what were its foundations fastened? Or who laid its cornerstone, When the morning stars sang together, And all the sons of God shouted for joy?
“Or who shut in the sea with doors, When it burst forth and issued from the womb; When I made the clouds its garment, And thick darkness its swaddling band; When I said, ‘This far you may come, but no farther, And here your proud waves must stop!’ “Have you commanded the morning since your days began, And caused the dawn to know its place, That it might take hold of the ends of the earth, And the wicked be shaken out of it?” (Job 38:4-13)
And then this incredible truth: “Out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field and every bird of the air, and brought them to Adam to see what he would call them. And whatever Adam called each living creature, that was its name.”
So Adam gave names to all cattle, to the birds of the air, and to every beast of the field. So here’s the deal…we call them killdeer, in 1758 it was Charadrius vociferous, in 1731 chattering plover. I’m interested to know what Adam called them!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You Lord for Killdeer, in JESUS’ name
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
. All Bible references are from the NKJV
