I love a sign displayed in the home of some dear friends, “My favorite breed of dog is Rescued.”
They have a smaller lap dog that is love dogified (guessing “personified” doesn’t really fit here, although, there are times you kinda wonder).
In addition to Lily, the lap dog, there is also Lucy the larger rescued black lab. Never have I seen a dog who loves to be loved like Lucy does.
When you feed some dogs, like this same family’s chocolate Lab puppy named Rosie Mae (they paid huntin’-dog money for her) they sit and super-squirm and beg and pant and whine. And, when their food is served and they get an “OK,” the dog dish gets a powerful schnoz-plunge. It takes all of four bites and 10 seconds to empty the entire dish.
With those longing lab eyes Rosie then turns her attention to Lucy’s dish when Lucy gives her that “Don’t you-dare!” stare. And yet, Lucy would still prefer nuzzling your nearby hand with her special puppy-longing-to-be-noticed and petted, than eat.
Easy enough, I love Lucy! (Right, let’s make that a TV show title).
Oh, and make sure you stay backed off, Rosie Mae!
RESCUER: The greatest person in this rescue-scenario is the one doing the rescuing, although they may beg to differ somewhat as they deflect any praise.
“It’s my job”.
RESCUING: The sequence and process is emotional and tedious. Typically, it’s love at first sight.
If it’s a stray, it’s less complicated (provided there’s no ID tags, no knock on the door or a telephone pole with “Wanted” posters. Strays have different reasons for being orphaned and rescued.
Just what IS the motive to rescue? Pity? Loneliness? Sentimentality? Critter-love? It surely saves lives.
The transition to a spiritual application is pretty obvious.
JESUS came with a Divine search and rescue mission to seek and save that which was lost. (Luke 19:10) We are lost and desperate to be loved and rescued.
JESUS says “Come to me!”
JESUS loves me this I know!
JESUS came to bring life more abundantly (John 10:10).
Our great, good, chief Shepherd searches for His lost sheep. Maybe it’s mere coincidence but I just noticed that the letters in the word “rescue” can be scrambled to become the word “secure”.
Lyrics to a terrific old hymn say “Rescue the perishing, care for the dying”.
It’s a foundational truth that drives believers in the Lord JESUS to run toward the pandemic. Someone must!
Rescue has several fundamentals: 1) Someone that’s living and lost, 2) Their last known whereabouts 3) A motivated rescuer poised to employ any means and equipment possible for rescue. (If the rescuer knows and loves the victim, the stakes get higher, as well as the motivation and urgency to find and rescue). 4) It is crucial to submit to the rescuer (willfully or not).
And, of what value is a search without some sense of a mission to rescue?
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life”. (John 3:16)
“The Lord is not slack concerning His promise … not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)
“My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me; and I give them eternal life, and they will never perish; and no one will snatch them out of My hand”. (John 10:28).
Safe! Rescued! Secure! Yes, please!
PRAYER NUGGET: Praying for our nation and leadership. Grateful that JESUS lived a sacrificial Easter-Love, with plans and a mission to find and rescue us. Have you yet trusted Him and submitted to His rescue? RESCUED is apparently God’s favorite breed.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
