Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, GERING, KIMBALL AND SCOTTSBLUFF. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED AND COULD BE DANGEROUS TO LIVESTOCK AND OUTDOOR INTERESTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&